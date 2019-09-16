Donald Trump Invited to North Korea By Kim Jong-un

Trump invited to North Korea prior to the recent projectile launch

President Donald Trump has been invited to North Korea’s capital city of Pyongyang by the communist country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, The Guardian reported earlier today. The invitation was first discovered in a South Korean news source, Joongang Ilbo, which reportedly cited diplomatic sources stating that the invitation was sent to Trump sometime in August, predating the Korean military’s recent launch of four short-range missiles.

It appears that North Korea is keen to kick start the currently-stalled denuclearization negotiations between the two countries. Trump and Kim have met 3 times since last June, with each summit inching ever closer to North Korea, with the original being in Singapore, another in meeting Vietnam, one in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, and now finally the invitation to North Korea’s capital has arrived.

The most recent meeting was in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea where the leaders shook hands and attempted to resolve the tension currently forming over North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons development programs, per Fox News. Little progress appears to have been made but Kim Jong-un was reportedly pleased with how the meeting went.

“I believe this is an expression of [President Trump’s] willingness to eliminate all the unfortunate past and open a new future.”

Accusations of North Korea’s apparent desire for negotiation being little more than “a charade” will no doubt be fueled in light of the fact that missile launches continued amidst invitations for negotiations on disarmament. White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, told Fox News that the Communist country is being monitored.

“We are aware of North Korea’s actions tonight. We will continue to monitor as necessary.”

Handout / Getty Images

Fox also spoke with Korea University professor, Nam Sung-wook, who shared his take on what the military flexing was all about.

“North Korea wants to say, ‘We have missiles and nuclear weapons to cope with (U.S.-led) sanctions. They can fire short-range missiles a couple more times this month, and there is no guarantee that they won’t fire a medium-range missile next month.”

Analysts from the U.S. predict that the North Korean military could have somewhere between 30 and 60 missiles, and might be in possession of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching U.S. soil. Trump may have his work cut out for him negotiating the nuclear disarming of North Korea. He’s also under fire by The White House’s former head of Asian Affairs, Victor Cha, who accused the president of “legitimizing North Korea”, per The Inquisitr earlier this month.