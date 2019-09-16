Savannah Chrisley Wows In Studded Boots & Leather Jacket: ‘Life Is Better When You’re Laughing’

Savannah Chrisley is sending a message with her latest Instagram post.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Chrisley regularly takes to her account to share wide-range of photos for fans. Sometimes the 22-year-old takes to the platform to post photos and videos to promote her two shows — Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley and other times she shares fashion-forward photos with fans.

In the most recent image that was shared for her followers, Savannah mixes fashion with a positive message. In the caption of the photo, Savannah mentions that life is better when you’re smiling and in the photo itself, she’s doing just that. In the image, the blond haired beauty sits on a chair in front of a car. She is all smiles for the photo, wearing her short blond tresses down and styled. The reality star seems to be donning a beautiful face of makeup that comes complete with blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

She covers the majority of her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses and looks like a fashionista in the shot. The blond beauty also rocks a pair of skinny jeans and studded boots on the bottom along with a solid grey t-shirt and a brown studded jacket on top. In just a short time of the photo being live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 7,000 likes in addition to 50-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to gush over Savannah’s caption while countless others let her know that they love her outfit. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping post and simply commented with emoji instead.

“Living for that jacket!,” one follower wrote with two pink heart emoji.

“Absolutely true.Beautiful. Love me some CHRISLEY family,” one more chimed in with a series of emoji.

“Love the jacket and glasses,” one more social media user raved.

Over the past few weeks, Chrisley has been promoting her show, Growing Up Chrisley. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Savannah posted a photo of herself and her brother, Chase Chrisley, to promote the season finale. In the shot, the siblings stand back to back as Savannah looks off into the distance with her brother staring into the camera. Savannah wore her long, blond locks down and styled, accompanying the look with a full face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

That post earned her a ton of attention with over 64,000 likes in addition to 360-plus comments.