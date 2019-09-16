‘Australia’s Hottest Bikini Model’ Tina Louise Bares Booty As She Shows Off Her ‘Arch Game’

Tina Louise is giving her Instagram fans a great start to their week with her most recent Instagram post. On Sunday, the model — who has won the title of “Australia’s hottest bikini model,” as she told Inked Magazine in an interview — took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot of herself in a string lingerie set that puts her flawless curves front and center as she arches her back to show off her “arch game.”

For the photo, the Australian bombshell is posing in a well-lit, spacious room with her back to a rail. The model has both of her arms pulled back as she touches the rail, arching her back deeply to show off quite a bit of strength and flexibility. Tina Louise is wearing a black lace lingerie set that consists of a sheer bra with embroidered details in black that give it an interesting texture. The bra features thin straps that go over her shoulders and two sets of straps that hug her midsection, clasping on the back.

The fitness model teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear whose thong-cut makes it almost invisible from the back, baring Tina Louise’s derriere and putting it fully on display. While the model didn’t share where the lingerie she is wearing is from, La Bombacha shared a photo of Tina Louise in this set on its Instagram page.

Tina Louise has her head tilted back with her eyes closed and lips parted in a facial expression that is both seductive and introspective at the same time. Her blonde hair is parted in the middle and style down as her natural waves fall back onto her bare back.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Tina Louise shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 30,400 likes and upward of 420 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to share how they feel about the sultry photo.

“Watch football or comment on Tina’s gram?!” one user chimed in.

“Better move to Saint Louis with an arch like that. Hey oh!” another one wrote.

“Let’s do this together and we could be the McDonalds sign,” a third user added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tina Louise is committed to veganism, and she recently opened a plant-based restaurant in Los Angeles in partnership with other models, including Lindsey Pelas, Tiffany Toth, Jessica Hall, and Emily Sears.