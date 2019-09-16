Kendall Jenner Slays In Skimpy White Crop Top On Instagram

Kendall Jenner hit the town over the weekend to celebrate with her friends, and she looked stunning while doing it. On her Instagram story she re-posted a video from her friend Jen Atkin, who shared an update of the model looking sexy in a crop top.

In the video, Kendall is seen standing with Jen and another friend as she sports a revealing little top. The cropped shirt exposed Jenner’s tiny waist and impressive abs. She also showcased her toned arms and gave fans a hint of her cleavage in the white top.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paired the shirt with some high-waisted, light-colored pants that showcased the curve of her hips, but hid her long, lean legs with their bagginess.

Jenner had her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head, and stunned in a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic eye shadow and eyeliner. She also seemingly added a shimmering highlighter to her face and a bit of color to her lips, although the photo is in black and white and makes it impossible to see the exact tones of her glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall doesn’t seem to mind showing off her curves on social media. Not only is the supermodel one of the hottest women in Hollywood, but she appears to be confident in her body, which she recently proved by filming herself naked in the bathtub.

Although Jenner hid her nude body behind her arms and legs, she still wasn’t afraid to put the post out there into the world. Although, she does claim that she has struggled with self esteem issues in the past due to her acne.

Loading...

“I experienced [acne] in two different times in my life. One being high school, when all you’re trying to do is be accepted and be part of something, and I wouldn’t even look people in the eyes when I would speak to them,” Kendall admitted to Bustle.

“The next time it came around, I was supposed to be this model who has everything together. That’s never the case, first of all — good skin or not. But the whole world is looking at you, and it’s like a magnifying glass on everything that you do and what happens to you,” Kendall Jenner added of her experience struggling with acne and the feelings it caused her.