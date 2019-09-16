Fans Rally Around Christie Brinkley After She Apologizes For Her Breaking Arm

Fans showed their support for supermodel Christie Brinkley as she took to Instagram to apologize for breaking her arm — an incident that caused her to withdraw from the Dancing with the Stars competition.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brinkley is out of the competition before the show’s premier. In a lengthy Instagram post, Brinkley explained that she broke her right arm “into a 1000 pieces,” and that the injury require surgery that involved getting a metal plate and screws to hold her arm together.

“I’m so sorry!” she wrote, as she said that her daughter Sailor, would be replacing her on the show.

Fans were quick to show their support for the model, with many explaining that she was the only reason they intended to watch the show.

“You were the only reason I wanted to watch,” one fan wrote.

“OMG!!! I am so sorry!!!! Was so looking forward to watching you,” another fan wrote.

Dozens of fans wished Brinkley a healthy and speedy recovery.

“Sending you so much love & light hope you feel better soon,” wrote one fan with a heart emoji.

Other fans said that while they were sad to learn that Brinkley would not be dancing, they were happy to hear that Sailor would be stepping in for her. They also said that they believed that Sailor would make her proud.

“Hope you heal quickly! Your daughter will do you proud!” one follower said.

The post included a shot of Sailor in her dancing costume, looking so much like her mother, it left many fans stunned.

“I thought that was you just looking briefly until I read the caption, that’s how good you look, I honestly made that mistake!” wrote one follower.

Brinkley seemed to be in good spirits about the bad luck, and even thrilled that her daughter could fill in for her. In a statement to BBC television, Brinkley had a sense of humor about the “break.”

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season. Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!” she said, according to Good Morning America.

Sailor said she was going on the show mainly of her mother, adding that she wanted to make her happy. She also said that she was ready for the challenge.

Dancing with the Stars premiers this week on ABC.