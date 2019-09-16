‘Bikini Barista’ Taylor Lynn Tatum Sets Instagram On Fire In Sheer Black Lingerie

Taylor Lynn Tatum knew how to treat her fans to a Monday pick-me-up, as the brunette beauty posted a picture to Instagram in sheer black lingerie that showcased all her curves. The stunner even had to censor part of the picture to preserve her modesty.

Instagram went wild over the shot, and similar photos have helped propel Taylor Lynn to social media fame. She now boasts nearly 90,000 followers on Instagram, and the number is only growing.

The brunette bombshell was first thrust into the limelight after working for Bottoms Up Espresso. The chain had all their baristas serve coffee in various states of undress. Taylor Lynn was quickly noticed, and earned the title, the “bikini barista.”

Though not a bikini, Taylor Lynn is sporting a corset in her most recent picture. The top of the corset is completely sheer lace, leaving almost nothing of Taylor Lynn’s cleavage to the imagination. In fact, it is so sheer that she had to censor the nipple area with an “X.”

The side panels of the corset are also sheer and display Taylor Lynn’s collection of various tattoos. The bottom features a cheeky cut so that a glimpse of her pert posterior can be seen. The pose also showcases a tattooed flower on her upper thigh.

Her hair is long and falls around her shoulders, and she sports a terracotta lip shade as she sends a smoldering gaze into the camera.

The shot earned over 1,000 likes in just hours, along with around 20 comments.

“So beautiful!!” gushed a fan, adding a red rose emoji.

“Omg,” added a second, with a couple of fire emoji to express her hotness.

“Can you send the one without the X, thanks,” joked a fan.

Taylor Lynn had also posted more shots of her black lace lingerie on Friday as a weekend surprise for her fans.

The buxom brunette has been on a lingerie roll, as she also wowed Instagram while posing in a red lace lingerie look last week, as covered by The Inquisitr. Fans loved the “spicy” color, saying it was one of her best pictures yet.

However, the pictures that have seen the most love are often from her barista days. For example, a picture that received one of the highest number of likes was one in which she wore a feathered bra and black panties while in front of an espresso machine.

Loading...

The shot earned nearly 3,000 likes and close to 50 comments.

“Smoking fine… flawless as usual,” commented a fan.

“You really are amazing,” echoed a second.