Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Biggest Regret About Motherhood

Kelly Ripa revealed her biggest regret about motherhood during an interview with Kim Kardashian West when the reality star and KKW beauty boss appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and opened up a conversation about her own large brood.

During the chat between Ripa, Kardashian and Ryan Seacrest, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she feels her family is complete with the addition of a fourth child to her clan, Psalm. She and husband Kanye West are also parents to North, Chicago, and Saint.

Ripa, in response, stated to the reality star that she regretted not having one more child with husband Mark Consulos. The couple is parents to Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Said the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show host and producer to Kardashian, as reported by People Magazine, “You were so smart, you had a fourth baby. I regret it every day because I think there’s a lot of antagonistic behavior with triangles.”

Kardashian, who comes from a family of six siblings then stated that if you have three children, adding a fourth is easier. She appeared on The View the same week of her appearance on Live and stated to the show hosts that she was done having children.

Ripa revealed baby fever several months ago when her good pal Andy Cohen welcomed a son Benjamin via surrogate. Page Six reported that the former soap star, 48, relayed to her viewers on her daytime morning talk series that she had approached the idea with her husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos when they were alone.

Ripa revealed her plans to her husband of over 20 years and he, in turn, told her that they should be grateful for what they have. She then quipped that even if she had wanted at that moment to try to begin the process of having a baby it would be futile, as Mark had quickly fallen asleep after their chat as he watched Game of Thrones.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Ripa and Consuelos had packed up their second child Lola to begin school at New York University. The former All My Children told her studio audience about an emotional moment between her second and third children as they said goodbye. She also shared a photo of herself kissing Lola to Instagram.

Ripa and Consuelos’ oldest son Michael, also a student at NYU, recently moved into his first apartment after living in dorms throughout his college career. Kelly once revealed she was hesitant about allowing her children to go to school in New York City, remarking she would have preferred they figure out how to live on their own further away from home. Ripa then revealed on her talk show that she has set clear boundaries for her children that they must learn to “adult” on their own and that she would always be there for them if they needed her but they had to figure out life for themselves.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings in syndication.