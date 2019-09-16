‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Three Major Returns To Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that there will be three very familiar faces back in Salem this week as the returns just continue to roll in this fall.

Soap Hub reports that fans will see Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) return home when he finds out that his mother, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) is in the hospital and in very serious condition.

Fans will remember that Kate was shot by Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser) and buried alive to die in a coffin under the ground at the cemetery. However, Kate scratched and clawed her way out of the grave and got herself to the hospital just in time. She was taken into surgery and is now fighting for her life. Lucas returns to be by his mother’s side and offer some emotional moments in the process.

It seems likely that Kate will pull through the ordeal, and when she does will be out to get Vivian for what she’s done to her. The two women will likely spar back and forth the same as they have been doing for decades. However, the stakes have turned more deadly in their hatred for one another as Kate shot and killed Vivian nearly two years ago before she was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s serum.

Whose heart was racing during this scene? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/wZhBSzD4Ql — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) will also be back in town. Last time that fans saw Jordan was was kidnapping Abigail and Chad’s little girl Charlotte, and attempting to kill Ben’s girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). She later received treatment at a mental health facility.

The Inquisitr reports that Jordan is now back in Salem and she’ll likely want to get her son back, whom Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) has been caring for over the past few months. Jordan will also try to make amends with her brother and Ciara as she apologizes for her previous behavior and claims that she has turned over a new leaf thanks to the treatment that she received.

In addition, fans will also see Olivia Rose Keegan back as Claire Brady in the near future. The fall promo reveals that Jordan will be coaxing Claire into stirring up some trouble with her in Salem, but the clip could be one from the Halloween episode of the soap.

Viewers can keep up with all of the latest comings and goings in Salem by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.