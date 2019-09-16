Ashley Alexiss Drops Jaws By Bouncing Cleavage Up And Down In Sports Bra Bounce Test Challenge

Recently, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Alexiss dropped jaws with a new share on Instagram, which featured an abundance of bouncing cleavage as she worked out.

In her Instagram story, Alexiss shared a side-by-side comparison of herself testing out two different sports bras. One was the leading high support sports bra, and the other was a Shefit brand sports bra called The Ultimate Sports Bra. The Inquisitr previously reported that the swimsuit model showed off a pink bra from the brand’s collection, which she paired with black, side ruched bikini bottoms.

In the clip, on the left side, Alexiss wore black capri length workout leggings, which she paired with a black and white tank-style sports bra. Black tennis shoes completed the casual workout look. She wore her long blonde hair in two French braids down either side of her head, and she held onto them as she jumped around. Her chest bounced up and down freely in the blurred out brand white undergarment.

In the right side of the clip, the model wore the same capri leggings and same hairstyle, but she had on the pink Shefit sports bra she featured in her post over the weekend. In that clip, her chest bounced minimally, as she jumped around similarly to the left side of the clip. She called the whole thing “the bounce test challenge.”

Based on her results, she recommended the Shefit bra and offered her 1.8 million Instagram followers a discount on the brand for which she appears to be a model.

“I don’t recommend products I don’t fully and truly believe in,” Alexiss wrote previously. She also said those who tried out the bra would undoubtedly come back and thank her later after they began using it during workouts and other activities.

“Do your shoulders ever hurt? I have a very large bust, and sometimes my shoulders get very sore in the Shefit. Maybe I have the straps too tight?” a follower asked her, and Alexiss responded that she never felt any pain in her shoulders from the sports bra.

“Gorgeous! Confident looks Amazing on you!” Shefit wrote of Alexiss’s photo in the brand’s pink bra.

Fans of Shark Tank may remember when the brand led by entrepreneur Sara Moylan, which features a fully adjustable brassiere, appeared on the show. Ultimately shark Daymond John invested in the company, according to a Forbes report. The brand has a patent on the adjustable technology used in its products, which make it different from many competitors, and many women find great support in wearing the bras to workout.