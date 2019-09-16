Ashanti’s Photo With Lil’ Kim Sends Fans Into A Meltdown

R&B songstress Ashanti has declared the love she has for rap icon Lil’ Kim on Instagram, and it’s super sweet.

The “Rain On Me” hitmaker shared a shot of her with Kim where they are both sitting down next to each other in a cozy photo. They both have on sunglasses and are rocking their dark long locks down. Ashanti is smiling with her teeth and has her arm wrapped around the rapper. She appears to have on a white T-shirt and ripped jeans with white sneakers. Lil’ Kim, on the other hand, is serving a more fierce pouty look in a coat and joggers. The pair of them look very happy to be in each other’s company and like they are enjoying the moment.

In her caption, Ashanti calls Kim a queen and that she has nothing but love and respect for the legend.

Within one hour, the post racked up over 21,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“Two Queens. I love when women stand together especially black women,” one user wrote.

“The Queen and the Princess,” another shared.

“I need a collab now. It would be hot,” a third mentioned.

“I need a collab! Y’all are two of my favs,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Oh my gosh beautiful women,” a fifth follower commented.

The duo might be covered in this shot. However, they are no strangers to showing off their body in skimpy outfits.

Ashanti recently dropped her own clothing line with Pretty Little Thing where she also modeled her own range.

“Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” their website states.

On Instagram, the “Foolish” entertainer isn’t shy about showing off her figure in many eye-catching garments.

Loading...

Last month, The Inquisitr reported Lil’ Kim’s topless shot of her covered in Chanel jewelry. The busty photo saw her in a wig which covered her eyes. The artistic image racked up 290,000 likes and had fans going wild.

After the release of her debut album, Hard Core, Kim released three more studio albums which have all entered the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart — The Notorious K.I.M., La Bella Mafia, and The Naked Truth.

As for Ashanti, her last album was released in 2014 and has kept fans waiting for a new record since. In total, she has released six studio albums — Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart.

To keep up with Ashanti and Lil’ Kim, follow their Instagram accounts.