‘Miss Bikini Model’ 2019 Dare Taylor Stirs Up Instagram Fever In Skimpy Green String Two-Piece

‘Miss Bikini Model’ 2019 Dare Taylor gave her fans an early Monday morning jolt when she posted a photo of herself rocking a skimpy neon-green bikini that shows of her enviably toned body. According to the caption, the photo was taken as she walked the runway during New York Fashion Week.

The green swimsuit is by a company called Chixit and from the looks of it, Dare is wearing one of their “Logo” bikinis which retails for $19.95 on the brand’s website.

In the comments, fans seemed to appreciate Dare for the dose of Monday morning beauty on their Instagram timelines.

“Absolutely stunning photo,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful. Love the confidence,” another commented.

“You’re no joke GLOWING,” wrote a third.

“You are so beautiful, sweet girl,” a fourth expressed.

As The Inquisitr reported, Dare got similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself in a patriotic bikini with a black top and bottoms that featured an American flag print. She accessorized the look with a folded Stars & Stripes bandana wrapped around her head plus some strappy nude high heels.

“Captain Americana,” wrote one fan in the comments section of the post.

Another offered the model some motivational words about body positivity.

“You’re the hottest model I’ve seen just don’t let anyone tell you that you weigh too much you look perfect,” they wrote.

As previously mentioned, Dare was the winner of this year’s”Miss Bikini Model” competition, an annual pageant that takes place during Miami Swim Week. On their website, she’s listed as Dare Van Waes so it looks like Dare Taylor might be a stage name.

A look at her Instagram page reveals that she’s actually a multifaceted model as she has also made a name for herself doing cosplay.

In an interview with Vocal Media, she revealed that her first cosplay costume was as Emily from the movie Corpse Bride.

“It took about three days to create the dress, the veil, and the flowers,” she said. “The day of the event, I spent three and a half hours painting my face, back and neck and people couldn’t recognize me at all! It was crazy but I loved it!”

Loading...

She later said that her favorite characters to cosplay are Deadpool, Slave Princess Leia, Rapunzel, Moana and Wonder Woman.

At the time, she also mentioned that she wanted to add stilt-walking to her cosplay repertoire and it looks like she made that goal a reality.

However, based on her recent Instagram photos, it seems that Dare is more focused on bikini modeling now but that likely doesn’t mean that she won’t do more cosplay in the future.