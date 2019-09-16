FBI Didn’t Investigate New Brett Kavanaugh Accusation, Says ‘Washington Post’ Report

The new allegation of sexual assault outlined in the excerpt of the upcoming book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, was reportedly brought to the attention of FBI Director Christopher A. Wray. Per The Washington Post, Senator Christopher A. Coons wrote Wray on October 2, 2018, and requested an “appropriate follow up” with an individual — confirmed as Max Stier — that had information on Kavanaugh.

Even more curious is that Coon said in the letter that “several individuals” were interested in sharing information with the FBI and contacted Wray’s office but had “difficulty reaching anyone who will collect their information.” The news continues to lend credence to the theory that the FBI investigation was restricted by Donald Trump’s White House to allow the confirmation of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

But as The Inquisitr reported, the excerpt of the bombshell book did not include one key piece of information: the alleged victim — who Stier claims was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh at a Yale party — said she does not recall the incident and also refused to speak about it with the authors.

Regardless, the lack of follow-up from the FBI continues to shed doubt on the effectiveness of the FBI’s investigation into the accusations leveled against Kavanaugh.

“I cannot speak to the relevance or veracity of the information that many of these individuals seek to provide, and I have encouraged them to use the FBI tip portal or contact a regional FBI field office,” Coons wrote to Wray, which apparently wasn’t enough to move the FBI to consider the many purported tips.

One can argue that the failure to remember, given her intoxication, is not dispositive. One can’t argue, however, that that fact didn’t need to be in the Kavanaugh story from the outset. https://t.co/Rp863nISWF pic.twitter.com/m9HaM3B9PT — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) September 16, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the allegations against Kavanaugh — particularly from Christine Blasey Ford — continue to stir controversy. Some argue that her testimony should have prevented Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the Supreme Court, while others claim that it was a politically motivated ploy to prevent the potential overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which rendered abortion a constitutional right.

CNN reports that the new spotlight on Kavanaugh has ignited Democratic calls of his impeachment. Conversely, they have also pushed Trump to lash out.

“Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable,” he tweeted Sunday morning.

“Can’t let Brett Kavanaugh give Radical Left Democrat (Liberal Plus) Opinions based on threats of Impeaching him over made up stories (sound familiar?), false allegations, and lies,” he tweeted the same afternoon.