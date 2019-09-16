Donald Trump Impeachment May Hinge On Report By Hillary Clinton, Possible Political Karma As Memo Resurfaces

A 45-year-old report outlining the basis for impeaching a president, co-written by Hillary Clinton, could prove key to the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Donald Trump may have ultimately got the best of Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but according to a new report by Politico, political karma may strike Trump in the form of a 45-year-old report written in part by a 26-year-old Hillary Clinton, who was then a year away from her marriage to Bill Clinton and was still known as Hillary Rodham.

The report, which is viewable online via The Internet Archive, was commissioned by the House Judiciary Committee in 1974, as a guide to the Constitutional basis for the impeachment of the President of the United States.

The target of possible impeachment 45 years ago was President Richard M. Nixon, who according to witness testimony and evidence on tape recordings made secretly in the Oval Office, was personally orchestrating a cover-up around the 1972 break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C.’s Watergate hotel. Organizers of the break-in were directly linked to Nixon’s 1972 reelection campaign, as The History Place records.

Nearly five decades later, history appears to be repeating itself, as Democrats in Congress are now taking steps that could lead to the impeachment of Trump, as The Inquisitr has reported. While one of the primary articles of impeachment against Nixon was obstruction of justice, for his role in the Watergate cover-up, Trump would likely also be subject to obstruction articles.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation detailed 10 separate instances of apparent obstruction of justice by Trump, as The Inquisitr reported.

A Watergate-era report co-authored by Hillary Clinton could now lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In 1974, Politico recounts, the first and at that time only impeachment of a president had taken place 106 years earlier, so the House Judiciary Committee hired a team of young lawyers and researchers to compile a report examining the steps that must be taken in an impeachment proceeding, and the Constitutional basis for each step. One of those young lawyers was Hillary Rodham.

While the memo played a key role in the 1974 impeachment process, Nixon resigned the presidency rather than face the humiliation of being removed from office by impeachment. After Nixon stepped down, the memo was “buried,” according to Politico — only to resurface in 1998 when Congress again tried to impeach a president — Hillary Clinton’s own husband, Bill Clinton.

Though the House approved articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton, the Senate failed to convict him, and Clinton remained in office throughout the duration of his second term. And once again, the 1974 report slipped into the dustbin of history.

But with the possibly pending impeachment of Trump, the report co-created by Hillary Clinton has returned once again, and will likely be used as a guide to Trump’s impeachment by the current Congress, according to Politico.

“I can only say that the impeachment Gods have a great sense of humor,” Alan Baron, an expert on the impeachment process, told Politico.