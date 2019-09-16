Sailor Brinkley-Cook Is Mom Christie’s Twin As She Wears Her Outfit In Last-Minute ‘DWTS’ Promo Photo

The young model stepped into her famous mom's 'Dancing with the Stars' outfit to replace her hours before the live premiere of the celebrity dancing competition.

Dancing with the Stars fans are shocked by the news that Christie Brinkley will not be competing this season on ABC celebrity ballroom competition. Hours before the Season 28 premiere, the 65-year-old supermodel has bowed out of the TV dancing show due to an arm injury she suffered in rehearsals over the weekend, and will now be replaced by her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, as shared by The Inquisitr.

In a statement to Good Morning America, Brinkley joked about the casting switcheroo in a statement to fans.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season. Sailor joined the cast when I got mine.”

Not only did Sailor step into the rehearsal studio with just a few hours to learn her mom’s opening night routines, but she slipped into Christie’s costume for the season premiere –and it fit perfectly with no alterations.

A slideshow post on the official Dancing with the Stars Instagram (you can see it below) showed Sailor posing in the same sparkly, fringed, violet-colored outfit that her mom wore just hours earlier. In the caption to the post, it was confirmed that Sailor will compete in her mother’s place for the rest of the season with the hopes that Christie will cheer her on from the studio audience when possible.

Fans posted to the comments section of the post to express disappointment that Christie won’t be competing on the show and to praise Sailor for literally filling her dancing shoes.

Other marveled over how much the 21-year-old model looks like her mom. The mom-daughter duo is frequently photographed “twinning” in similar outfits, but no one expected to ever see them in the same Dancing With the Stars outfit.

Sailor previously told Hamptons magazine that she is not her mother’s mini-me by any stretch, despite the constant comparisons.

“I’m not the mini-Christie Brinkley. I’m myself,” she said.

Still, with her long blonde hair and a modeling career of her own, Sailor will likely always be compared to her successful mom. Sailor previously told People that she grew up looking at modeling photos of her mom and thinking she could never do that. But now she is doing exactly that—and she’s doing it well.

Only time will tell if Sailor can take her mom’s Dancing with the Stars dreams all the way to the mirrorball trophy, but she certainly looks the part.

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.n. on ABC.