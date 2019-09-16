Bikini Babe Emily Sears Turns Heads While Popping Out Of Itty-Bitty Black Tank Top

Emily Sears is setting fire to social media in yet another NSFW post.

The model is wildly popular on Instagram and has amassed an impressive following of over 4.8 million-plus on the platform alone. The Australian model is most well known for posing in bikinis and barely-there outfits, but she has proven time and time again that there’s nothing she does not look incredible in. In the most recent image that was shared for her loyal fans, Sears sizzles while tagging herself at CBS in Los Angeles.

In the stunning shot, the model sits outside on a wooden bench that is lined with a yellow cushion. Sears looks nothing short of gorgeous as she wears her long, highlighted locks down and slightly waved as well as a beautiful face full of makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. The stunner accessorizes the look with a black purse and sunglasses while her incredible figure is on display.

While clad in a tight-fitting and tiny black tank top, Emily puts on a busty display for the camera as she nearly pops out of the NSFW top. On the bottom, she dons a pair of dark denim jean shorts that also show off her toned and tanned legs even though she’s sitting down. The post has only been live on the model’s account for a short time, but it’s earned her a lot of attention with over 56,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments.

The overwhelming majority of fans took to the photo to let Emily know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more fans had no words and simply made their feelings known by using their choice of emoji.

“Stunning picture of you,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“I’m so jealous, I’ve been wanting to try that place for forever,” another fan commented. “You look so pretty.”

“How was it? Lovin’ those gorgeous eyes and smile hun hope u had a great weekend?” another commented with a series of emoji.

As previously mentioned, the Australian beauty loves to pose for photos in bikinis and each time she does, social media goes nuts. The Inquisitr recently shared that Sears posed for a sexy photo in Los Angeles as she nearly popped out of an electric yellow bikini, leaving little to the imagination while she showed off ample amounts of cleavage to fans.

Not surprisingly, that post racked up over 1,300 comments.