Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Killer Curves In Minuscule Red Shorts & Sports Bra

Dolly Castro is heating up Instagram with her most recent post, and her legion of fans are rewarding her with thousands of interactions. On Sunday, the Nicaraguan fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in skimpy workout clothes as she promotes vitamin supplements.

The photo shows Castro in what is presumably her kitchen in Los Angeles, as the geotag she included with her post indicates, as she leans against a counter where the jar of supplements is placed. The brunette bombshell is rocking a beige sports bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders, while featuring a twist front that has a cutout in the middle, which teases quite a bit of the model’s cleavage. In addition, the sports bra also boasts a low-cut neckline that plunges into Castro’s chest, putting her buxom figure fully on display.

Castro teamed her top with a pair of uber short Lycra shorts in electric red that leaves little to the imagination. The shorts sit just below her bellybutton and hug her voluptuous lower body tightly, putting her dangerous curves front and center, particularly her booty. According to the tag Castro included with her photo, the outfit she is wearing is from Bars & Branches.

Castro is holding a small bottle of CLA, which she describes as an omega-6 fatty acid found in meat and dairy that can boost weight loss and help with muscle building. The model is promoting the vitamins from 1st Phorm, a brand she often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out.

The Nicaraguan bombshell is posing with her hip to one side and hand on her side, in a pose that further accentuates her curves, particularly her derriere.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Castro shared with her impressive 6.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 48,000 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upward of 720 comments, proving to be a hit among her fans. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her incredible figure and to share their admiration for the Central American beauty.

“One of my favorites,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a blue red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous babeee!” another fan raved, following the words with a red heart and a fire emoji.