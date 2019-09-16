‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Scott Disick Screams At Corey Gamble Over Incident With Daughter Penelope

An upcoming episode trailer posted to Twitter for E! Entertainment’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians shows Scott Disick taking on Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, over the discipline of the reality star’s daughter Penelope. The shocking clip teases that a major blowout may ensue between the two formidable male personalities of the Kardashian family.

The clan appeared to be having a quiet dinner together in the clip when the mood turned sour. Gamble stated that if the little girl, or “P” as he called her, “scratched” him, he would “whip her a**.” The 7-year-old is the daughter of Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney was also seated at the table alongside her mother, Gamble, and Disick, as well as other members of the reality show clan.

“My little daughter?” Disick questioned.

“Give her a spanking for sure,” Gamble responded.

Disick then yelled at the former tour manager for Justin Bieber.

“Don’t ever talk about a child like that!”

There was never an incident where it was reported that Penelope Disick was struck. Rather, this clip appeared to show the differences each man had in their ideas regarding child rearing.

Although Kourtney Kardashian did not participate in the heated exchange, she did say in the clip that she was “shocked.” The most stunning thing about the trailer for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is that both Kourtney and Kris Jenner remained silently eating their food as the men screamed at one another. Also seen for a brief second is Kourtney’s younger sister Kim Kardashian West, who also attended the family meal.

Next Sunday, a family dinner takes a turn for the worst. This new #KUWTK can’t be missed. pic.twitter.com/gUtnl8iM2K — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) September 16, 2019

Gamble has been a part of the Kardashian clan, as Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, since 2014.

People Magazine reported that the momager of the Kardashian clan, who was previously wed to Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner (when she was known as Bruce Jenner), may never tie the knot with her much younger beau.

Loading...

The publication reported that the family matriarch once stated, “You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well. So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book (Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been a couple for 36 years without ever officially tying the knot). Or Kourtney’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

Kourtney Kardashian never married her lover of 10 years, Scott Disick, despite having three children with him. The couple shares custody of Mason, Penelope, and Reign. While Kourtney is presently single, Scott Disick has been in a relationship with model Sofia Richie, daughter of Grammy-winning artist Lionel Richie, since May of 2017. The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple had recently spent a PDA-filled night out together.

Scott Disick also stars in the home renovation series Flip It Like Disick, wherein he takes rundown properties, fixes them, and then resells them for a profit. The show airs on E! Entertainment Television at 10 p.m. EST, right after Keeping Up with the Kardashians.