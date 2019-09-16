‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Shiloh Heads To Court & Makes His Intentions Toward Willow Clear

A new sneak peek teases big General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 16. Viewers will see a fresh confrontation between Shiloh and Willow as the two face off again in the courtroom. There’s a lot of action connected to Drew and Kim on the way, and it sounds as if fans will see quite a bit of Laura in the days ahead, too.

The show shared the new preview clip via its Instagram page Monday morning. Toward the end of the sneak peek, General Hospital spoilers revealed that Shiloh would be taken to the courtroom and Willow will be there with Chase by her side.

When Shiloh sees Willow, he will make it clear that he wants more than just a reunion with his birth son. He also maintains the belief that he will be with Willow again, and he’ll say so when he sees her at court. Obviously, Willow is not pleased to hear this declaration of Shiloh, and Chase surely won’t be either.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Shiloh will make a mysterious phone call of some nature during Wednesday’s episode. He’s been putting a lot of pressure on Peter to help him, but viewers will have to wait to see if this phone call relates to Peter or someone else. Wednesday’s show will also bring something confusing for Jason as well as anxiety as he works to tie up loose ends.

The outlet also teases that there’s a lot involving Laura coming up this week. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Cassandra will soon be holding Laura and Curtis at gunpoint. Luckily, Cassandra won’t hold the upper hand for all that long. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Cassandra will end up the one being held at gunpoint, and she’ll be taken to the PCPD.

Additional General Hospital spoilers indicate that Alexis will soon have a new client, and Julian will seemingly form a plan to deal with Brad’s intense demands. Liesl will pressure Brad for more help, and Michael will be getting some support from Willow.

The Inquisitr has also revealed that things will cross a line between Kim and Franco, and Elizabeth may catch them in the act. The new sneak peek shows Liz about to knock on the door where Franco is staying, but she appears to hesitate. Will she end up catching Franco and Kim getting intimate with one another or will they escape detection at this point?

Fans are increasingly anxious to see Michael learn the truth about Jonah and see Nina to learn that Sasha isn’t really her daughter. General Hospital spoilers hint that these revelations are coming, and they may not be too far off in the distance. It sounds as if this week will bring some juicy developments with both storylines that viewers will not want to miss.