Blond Bombshell Cindy Prado Sizzles In Insanely Short Floral Dress

Cindy Prado’s most recent Instagram share is one of her hottest yet.

As her fans know, the American model is wildly popular on social media, and she boasts a following of over 800,000 on Instagram alone. The blond bombshell loves to share photos from shoots with fans, and each and every single shot that she posts on the platform garners a ton of attention. In the most recent image that was posted for fans, Cindy encourages fans to enter a giveaway to win a gift card.

In the stunning shot, the model poses outside and looks picture-perfect. The stunner can be seen clad in a white, off-the-shoulder floral dress that offers glimpses of a ton of cleavage and thigh. The NSFW dress hugs her every curve as it showcases her amazing figure to fans. Prado accessorizes the look with a silver chain necklace, hoop earrings, and a khaki colored purse with a beaded handle.

The model wears her long, signature blond locks down and slightly waved as well as a face full of gorgeous makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, eye shadow, blush, and highlighter. In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 2.000 likes and 70-plus comments.

Many of her followers commented on the photo to let Prado know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few other fans took the opportunity to let Cindy know that they entered the contest.

“Looking amazing babe!” one fan gushed with a few heart-eye and thumbs-up emoji.

“Oh my goodness… I can’t get over how gorgeous you’re always looking,” another social media fan raved.

“How not to fall in love with you if your beauty elegance and sensuality grows day by day I love you beautiful you are the most beautiful divine creation in the world,” one more chimed in with a series of flame emoji.

As previously mentioned, Prado is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure for fans on social media. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner shared a hot shot from her trip to Miami. In the NSFW shot, the model’s killer figure took center stage as she burst out of a tiny black bra. Cindy paired the NSFW look with some tiny black hot pants that showcased her toned legs.

Like most of her photos do, this one racked up a ton of likes and comments.