Buxom Blonde Abby Dowse Shares Close-Up Shot Of Sexy Body In Tiny Gold Bikini

Blonde bombshell Abby Dowse is constantly sharing sizzling shots of her bikini-clad body with her eager 1.4 million followers. The curvy queen is always spilling out of suits so tiny they should almost be illegal, and her followers wouldn’t have it any other way.

On Monday, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom blonde shared a selfie of herself in a tiny gold tanning bikini. The micro suit was so skimpy it could barely contain all of her curves, and she switched up her pose with a smile. Dowse generally poses with serious, pouting expressions, so the smile was a refreshing change of pace for her followers.

Apparently, Dowse loved the way her body looked in the bikini so much that she shared a second picture of herself in the gold bikini just five hours after posting the first shot. While she showcased her entire body in the first shot, for the most recent update, she cropped the photo so her head and the majority of her legs were out of the frame. The focus was entirely on her ample assets in the bikini by the brand Oh Polly.

While fans got a good glimpse at the suit in her full body snap, the close-up revealed even more details. The suit consisted of three pieces of shiny gold fabric — two small triangles for her chest, and another small piece of fabric for the bottoms. Rather than having the typical strings, since the suit was a tanning bikini, it had clear straps that went around her neck and over her hips to prevent tan lines.

Dowse kept the accessories simple, rocking a thin gold bangle and a delicate necklace paired with the silver cross necklace she frequently wears. She had a white wrap draped around her shoulders that popped against her golden glow.

Though they already got a first look at the suit, her followers were just as thrilled at the close-up shot of the micro bikini. The post received over 8,000 likes within just one hour, and her followers filled the comments section of the post with praise for Dowse’s insane body.

“That honey tan is just perfection,” one follower commented.

Loading...

“It’s a selfie but who takes your pictures sometimes?” one follower asked.

Dowse actually responded to that particular comment, and revealed that she takes the vast majority of her shots herself. In fact, in the close-up snap, her arm reached out of the corner of the frame, suggesting she snapped that selfie herself as well.

“Always a fantastic day when you spoil us with two in a day,” another fan added.