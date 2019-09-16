Bebe Rexha Spreads Legs Open & Shows Off Cleavage In Fiery Red ‘Sexy Suit’

Bebe Rexha’s latest Instagram upload sees the “I’m A Mess” hitmaker doing a paid partnership for clothing brand Bebe.

Rexha is all fired up in a red suit, which she describes as “sexy” in her caption. She appears to be topless under the blazer, showing off her cleavage as she slightly arches her body forward and spreading her legs open to show the detailing of the garment. She pairs the look with a red purse and black heels, looking really sophisticated and like the boss that she is. Rexha’s hair is down and straight while she sits on a clear chair.

Rexha, who is all about positivity, hashtagged the image, “love yourself.”

Within an hour, the post racked up over 150,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“THIS IS SO ICONIC,” one user wrote.

“yessssss girrrrrlllllll, keep slaying. Love you,” another shared.

“Imma get this suit and pretend to look attractive,” a third mentioned.

“Red never looked so good on anybody,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Slay this look baby,” a fifth follower commented.

Rexha is currently living her best life which some may say is a busy one.

Last month, she attended the MTV Video Music Awards and stunned on the red carpet in a see-through metallic dress, per The Inquisitr.

On the night, she picked up her first-ever Moonman for Best Dance for her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Call You Mine.”

“Ahhhhhh Rexhars we diddd it thank you @MTV @vmas let’s gooo @TheChainsmokers,” she tweeted.

The “Meant To Be” songstress is currently on a tour with the Jonas Brothers, who are performing on their “Happiness Begins” tour across North America. Rexha started touring with the “Sucker” group in Miami, Florida, last month and has been performing in arenas across the continent since.

After the release of her first few EPs — I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, All Your Fault: Pt. 1, and All Your Fault: Pt. 2 — Rexha released her long-awaited debut album, Expectations, last year.

She earned herself her first two Grammy Award nominations this year for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Meant To Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

On Spotify, Rexha currently has over 31.8 million monthly listeners, proving that she is one of music’s biggest names right now. Tracks within her top five most popular at the moment include her collaborations with Jax Jones, Martin Garrix, and The Chainsmokers.

To stay up to date with Bebe Rexha, follow her Instagram account.