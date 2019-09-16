‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, September 17: Ridge & Shauna’s Dirty Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 17 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make a pact with the devil herself. The dressmaker will find himself in a bind and will have no choice but to trust Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), per Highlight Hollywood. But is it wise for him to trust a woman who obviously has a crush on him?

Ridge Wakes Up Next To Shauna

Just a week ago, Ridge vowed to make life difficult for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). He had visited the blonde in jail to give her a piece of his mind. However, things drastically changed when Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) forced Ridge’s hand. The result was that Flo was released on an immunity deal, and she had Ridge to thank for her freedom. Shauna was also impressed by Ridge’s actions and was very grateful that he had agreed to the cop’s deal.

So, when Ridge got drunk at the bar, Shauna told Danny (Keith Carlos) to take him to the room upstairs. They spent the night together, although nothing happened between them. However, Ridge was shocked when he woke up next to Shauna. He never meant to share a bed with a woman other than his wife. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) would be livid if she knew what he had done in his drunken stupor.

Ridge Forrester & Shauna Fulton’s Dirty Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will ask Shauna to keep their night a secret. The last thing he needs is for his family to find out that he spent the night with Flo’s mother. For the sake of her daughter, Shauna also realizes that it’s best to keep this juicy piece of information to herself. The Logan, Forrester, and Spencer families have already cast them out, and she doesn’t want to fan the flames.

However, Shauna will tell at least one person that she spent the night with Ridge. The Inquisitr reports that she will tell Flo about sharing a bed with Ridge. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will be horrified when her mother gleefully tells her the news.

Shauna Tells Flo About Her Feelings

Flo will also notice her mother’s mood. When pressed for further details, it appears as if Shauna has developed a crush on the dressmaker. Not only does she feel grateful towards Ridge, but she thinks that he is a very sweet man. B&B fans may recall that Ridge asked Shauna to model a dress for him a while back. Ever since then, Shauna has held Ridge in high regard.

Of course, viewers cannot rule out that she might just be a little spiteful as well. After all, Brooke literally just threw her out of her house. It would give Shauna the greatest of pleasures to have one up on the high-and-mighty Brooke. For that reason alone, she may feel a little smug that she enjoyed an evening with a married man. But, as Brooke put it, she has a reputation as being a tramp from Vegas.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.