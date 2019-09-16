Andy Cohen Discusses Lisa Vanderpump’s Potential Return To ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump quit 'RHOBH' in June.

Andy Cohen is hoping to see Lisa Vanderpump return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following her sudden exit in June.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on September 14, Cohen addressed the possibility of Vanderpump coming back to the show at some point in the future by saying the “door is always open.”

“Hope so,” he added.

Vanderpump was accused of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley during the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year, and because she failed to convince her co-stars of her innocence, she became estranged from them during production.

Although Vanderpump did appear on the show’s finale episode, she wasn’t seen much during the later episodes and announced her departure from the show in June, just before her co-stars reunited with one another in Los Angeles to film the Season 9 reunion special.

During another interview with Hollywood Life, Cohen said that when it comes to cast members of the Real Housewives franchise, a number of them have returned after quitting, including NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Bethenny Frankel of The Real Housewives of New York City.

“I mean, look, NeNe [Leakes] left Atlanta for a bit. Bethenny left New York for a bit. You know, people come and go and hopefully…You know, they both came back,” he shared.

In August, two months after Vanderpump quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bravo TV confirmed that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke would be joining the show for its upcoming 10th season, which began filming last month.

As for Vanderpump’s future plans, The Inquisitr reported last week that she had taken on more filming responsibilities with her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules. As fans have seen in recent years, the show is based around her current and past employees at SUR Restaurant but has also included footage of her and her husband, Ken Todd, throughout the show’s seven seasons. However, according to a report from Hollywood Life, Vanderpump will be “featured more” on Season 8.

“At first, she was deciding what to do about returning to Housewives so she didn’t want to film for Vanderpump Rules at the same time, however, once the decision was made to quit [RHOBH], she couldn’t wait to be featured on camera more,” a source close to the reality star revealed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.