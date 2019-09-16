Gabby Epstein Spreads Legs In Tiny Bikini & Drives Fans Wild

Australian model Gabby Epstein is a ray of sunshine on Instagram. Her updates usually showcase her fabulous figure, and they often capture her infectious smile. Monday was no different, as the blond beauty updated her account with a post that showed of her glowing summer tan and happy demeanor.

In the double post, Gabby was sitting in a lounge chair beside a swimming pool. The Instagram sensation wore a tiny green bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination. The top featured a nice keyhole front and center that accentuated Gabby’s chest. The tiny bottoms were held around Gabby’s slender waist with thin strings, calling attention to her shapely hips. Gabby wore light makeup with a red color on her lips. She accessorized the look with dainty gold pendant necklaces. She wore her hair down in loose waves.

Gabby sat with her legs spread on the chair, with one knee bent. The pose showcased her lean body and long legs. Her flat abs were also on display. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed in the sun, as she sat with a bundle of tanning oils on the chair in front of her.

In the first photo, Gabby smiled for the camera while holding her windblown hair out of her face. She added some sex appeal to the second snap as she tugged at the strings on her bikini bottoms while looking down. Her hard, defined abs took center stage in the second snap.

The snap got her fans to talking. Many commented on how gorgeous the stunner was.

“Your smile,” wrote one follower.

“Your body is insanely beautiful,” one fan said.

One fan told Gabby that she had a “majestic figure,” and another admirer told the beauty that she looked gorgeous as always.

“Oh Gabby. Your killing me,” another admirer quipped.

In the post’s caption, Gabby wrote, “The sweetest thing,” before giving a shout out to Bali Body, the maker of the oils she uses.

The post left many fans thinking she was the sweetest thing they had ever seen.

“Absolutely u are,” one admirer told Gabby.

The bombshell often leaves similar impressions on her followers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, this summer has see her modeling an array of bikinis that not only show off her sexy body, but her fun, flirty personality — and her 2.2 million followers love to interact with her.

Fans wanting to see more of the bikini model can follow her Instagram account.