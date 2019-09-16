Christie Brinkley Joins The Growing List Of ‘DWTS’ Celebs Who Quit The Competition Before It Even Started

The supermodel is not the first star to exit 'Dancing with the Stars' before the first dance.

Christie Brinkley is out at Dancing with the Stars. The 65-year-old supermodel departed the ABC celebrity ballroom competition due to an arm injury and will be replaced by her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, as shared by The Inquisitr. The announcement of Brinkley’s departure from the show came just a few hours before the live DWTS premiere.

Brinkley isn’t the first star forced to step away from Dancing with the Stars before even starting.

In Season 2 back in 2006, rapper Master P was crucified for his painfully low scores on the celebrity dancing show with partner Ashly DelGrosso, but not everyone realized that he actually stepped in at the last minute in to replace his injured son, Lil Romeo. According to Today, Romeo explained the situation years later when he finally had the chance to compete on DWTS.

“A lot of people don’t know — the only reason he did the show was because I injured my ankle. I was supposed to do that season. I think I was like 13 or 14. I would have been the youngest person, and my dad didn’t rehearse — he only had two days to rehearse — and I was like, ‘Dad, if you do this for me, I promise, I will one day do Dancing With the Stars and redeem our legacy.'”

On Season 12, Romeo finally made his debut in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom and made it to fifth place with partner Chelsie Hightower.

In 2009, the Dancing with the Stars casting lineup was hit with a double whammy when singer Jewel and TV host Nancy O’Dell both left the competition before the premiere.

According to Today, ’90s pop sensation Jewel and her husband, Ty Murray, were both cast in the series’ eighth season as the first-ever husband and wife duo to compete on the show against one another. Unfortunately, Jewel never even made it to the live shows. During rehearsals, the “Who Will Save Your Soul” singer suffered a fractured tibia in both legs and was sidelined. Playboy model Holly Madison took her spot, and instead of dancing, Jewel turned up later in the season to deliver a musical performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

The same week that Jewel announced her premature departure, Nancy O’Dell withdrew from the competition due to a torn meniscus.

“Beyond disappointment doesn’t even being to describe how I feel about not being able to continue on Dancing with the Stars. It has been one of my favorite shows since season one!” O’Dell said at the time. “After I have surgery and eight weeks of rehab, my doctor tells me my knee will be back to how it was. So that means if I have the opportunity to go back [to DWTS], I could!”

O’Dell was replaced by Bachelor alum Melissa Rycroft, who would go on to place third with partner Tony Dovolani and would ultimately win the Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars season a few years later.

And then there was Dorothy Hamill. The Olympic skater did make it onto the show for two dances, but early in Season 16, she had to exit the competition on doctor’s orders after suffering a serious spinal cyst injury.

Other stars who started their DWTS stints but were forced to quit early on due to various injuries or other personal reasons include Tamar Braxton, Kim Zolciak Biermann, Billy Dee Williams, Sara Evans, Tom Delay, and Misty May Treanor, according to E! News.

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.