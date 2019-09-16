Miley Cyrus Slammed As ‘Cowardly’ After News That She Blind-Sighted Liam Hemsworth With Split

Page Six is reporting that Liam Hemsworth was found about his split from Miley Cyrus via social media, and was blind-sighted by the move. Understandably, fans are not happy about the maneuver, and have blasted the “We Can’t Stop” singer as “cowardly” for the shady decision.

On August 10, Cyrus and her team released a statement which announced the pair’s separation. The two had been engaged once before and had dated on and off for ten years before tying the knot last December.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Sources told Page Six that Hemsworth had no idea that his now estranged wife was going to release such a statement, and was in Australia with his family at the time.

To rub salt onto the wound, Cyrus was almost immediately pictured in some very public displays of affection with new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, who had recently ended her own relationship with The Hills star Brody Jenner.

In another Instagram post, the “Can’t Be Tamed” crooner posted an attention-grabbing caption about “change” and “evolution,” which many thought was a pointed barb at her ex.

Though many have voiced their suspicions that Cyrus had cheated on her Hunger Games hunk with Carter, but the “Party In The U.S.A.” singer has fiercely denied the claims.

Rather, in a single released again just after the slip, Miley hinted that Hemsworth’s partying had been a huge toll on the relationship. Titled “Slip Away,” the lyrics explicitly mentioned “whiskey” and “pills” and suggest that she has grown out of the relationship.

Hemsworth did not release a statement on his separation until several days after Cyrus, and after the kissing Carter photos had gone viral. He also did not give any reason for the split.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote.

Since news broke that Cyrus had blind-sighted Hemsworth, many have slammed the singer on Twitter for what they see as a “cowardly” move.

“That’s amazingly cowardly of her,” wrote one user.

“That’s really disrespectful… Tacky and tasteless. Move on Liam,” added another.

Hemsworth has remained quiet about their split, apart from his statement. It is not known whether he is dating.