Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ Liam Hemsworth With Split, And Fans Are Now Slamming Her

Page Six is reporting that Liam Hemsworth found out about his split from Miley Cyrus via social media, and was blind-sighted by the move. Understandably, fans are not happy about the maneuver, and have blasted the “We Can’t Stop” singer as “cowardly” for the shady decision.

On August 10, Cyrus and her team released a statement which announced the pair’s separation. The two had been engaged once before and had dated on and off for 10 years before tying the knot last December.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Sources told Page Six that Hemsworth had no idea that his now-estranged wife was going to release such a statement, and was in Australia with his family at the time.

Sources say that he was still hoping to save his marriage, and believed that the pair could work through their marital issues. He even hoped to have children one day with pop star, per The Inquisitr.

To rub salt onto the wound, Cyrus was almost immediately pictured in some very public displays of affection with new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, who had recently ended her own relationship with The Hills star Brody Jenner.

Hemsworth was also allegedly ‘shocked’ by the photos of the pair in Italy, per The Daily Mail.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Hemsworth did not release a statement on his separation until several days after Cyrus, and after the kissing Carter photos had gone viral. He also did not give any reason for the split.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote.

Since news broke that Cyrus had blind-sighted Hemsworth, many have slammed the singer on Twitter for what they see as a “cowardly” move.

“That’s amazingly cowardly of her,” wrote one user.

Loading...

“That’s really disrespectful… Tacky and tasteless. Move on Liam,” added another.

“She’s a real class act… he deserves much better! I could never see these two together. Count your blessings Liam, she’s trouble!” agreed a third.

Another user echoed that Hemsworth was too “good” for Cyrus.

Hemsworth has remained quiet about their split, apart from his statement. It is not known whether he is dating anyone new.