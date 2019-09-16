Nicole Scherzinger Sets Fire To Instagram As She Pops Out Of Cleavage-Baring, Animal-Print Dress

Once again, Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her assets to fans.

As those who follow the former Pussycat Dolls singer on social media know, Nicole regularly shares a wide range of photos for her legion of fans. Recently, she has been promoting the two shows that she stars in — The Masked Singer and Australia’s Got Talent. In addition to just promoting the two shows, Scherzinger has been sharing some pretty sexy photos from events.

In the most recent Instagram share that was posted on her page, Nicole tells fans that she was really feeling the “look” from Australia’s Got Talent. In the first photo in the series of three, the 41-year-old poses against a white background and looks absolutely stunning. She wears her long, dark locks down and curled as some pieces flow in the wind as well as a gorgeous face of makeup that includes vibrant red lipstick.

Nicole leaves little to be desired in a green-and-black animal-print dress that is adorned with sequins. The songstress shows off ample amounts of cleavage in the shot as well as plenty of thigh. In the second image in the series, Scherzinger looks into the mirror while her cleavage is once again on full display. The last shot in the series of three gives fans another glimpse of Scherzinger’s whole ensemble as she poses against a white wall. This time, her high black pumps can also be seen.

The post has only been on Nic’s account for a few short hours, but her fans have gone wild for it, giving it over 174,000 likes in addition to well over 900 comments. While some followers commented to let Scherzinger know that they would be tuning in to the hit show, countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more fans had no words and flooded the comments section with heart and flame emoji.

“Are you kidding me????? Omg!” one fan gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You couldn’t be anymore gorgeous inside and out even if u tried, love you babe,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“You’re so gorgeous it’s unreal,” one more wrote.

This is not the first time the singer put on a busty display for her legion of fans. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Scherzinger put her killer body is on full display in a hot new image while clad in a tight gold-and-blue sequined dress that hugged her every curve. The stunner popped out of the top of the dress while putting on a busty display for fans in the gorgeous number.

That shot racked up over 1,200 comments.