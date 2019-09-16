‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Blows Instagram Away In Tiny Top & Tight Skirt

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia is at it again. This time, she posted another racy update to Instagram and showed off her trim figure while working at an event.

In the photos posted to her social media account, Yanet is seen wearing a gold tube top, which barely contains her ample bust. The skimpy shirt flaunted her cleavage and put her tiny waist, toned tummy, and impressive abs on full display.

Garcia added a form fitting, floor-length skirt to her ensemble. Although the bottom of the dress was flowing, it hugged Yanet’s hips tightly at the top and showcased her curvy booty. The weather girl added a matching cropped jacket over top to tie the outfit together.

Yanet wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and around her shoulder. She added a full face of makeup for the event, which included darkened eyebrows and long lashes. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

In another update from the event, Garcia stands on stage in front of a very large crowd of people with a microphone in her hand, while a man standing next to her talks with excitement in his voice.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet seemingly doesn’t mind showing off her flawless figure on social media and often posts racy photos and videos of herself to the platform.

Most recently, Garcia wore a skimpy white crop top and a pair of impossibly tiny shorts as she smiled for the camera on the set of her television broadcast Hoy.

While Yanet’s followers love her sexy updates, she has had some trouble with her social media account as of late. Dexerto reports that Garcia’s Instagram account was hacked this week with the hackers posting NSFW images of the weather girl for all to see.

Yanet reportedly tweeted for help in the matter, and it seems that she may have gotten it taken care of as the posts are now gone.

Yanet Garcia rose to fame when YouTuber Ozzy Man uploaded a video about her, which has gained over 20 millions views. She then began dating professional video game player Doug “Censor” Martin and has grown her social media following to over 11 million followers. She now does the weather in Mexico City, where she’s earned the title “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl.”