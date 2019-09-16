Hilde Osland Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Skintight Workout Wear, Says ‘Happy Monday’

Scandinavian stunner Hilde Osland wanted to wish her fans a happy Monday, and knew just the way to do it. The Norwegian bombshell treated her followers to a sexy shot that showed off her incredible figure in a coral-colored workout top that struggled to contain her assets, as well as the tightest mini shorts.

In the quadruple post update, Hilde wore the sultry set while on a beach boardwalk. The top was a classic scoop neck tank that was cropped to show off a fair amount of Hilde’s toned abs. Moreover, it was so tight that it hugged every curve, leaving little to the imagination. It was also unlined, meaning Hilde’s nipples were on full display.

The mini shorts were a matching coral color, and again so tight that they looked almost painted on. They were also high-waisted to show off the blonde beauty’s fantastic hourglass figure.

The stunner accessorized with a sweet matching hair scarf, and a number of necklaces and hoop earrings in a gold color that made her tanned skin glow.

In the first shot, Hilde looked directly at the camera, showing off her cleavage and curves as she smiled with the ocean in the background.

The second shot showed Hilde from behind, so that her perky posterior was showcased to its best advantage.

The third image showed Hilde walking down the boardwalk. She shyly looked down while mussing her ponytail, and the curves of her body were even more apparent mid-walk.

The last, but not least, image showed the Norwegian beauty from the side, so that her derriere was once more on display.

Within less than 15 minutes, the post already racked up nearly 4,700 likes and over 150 comments.

“Happy Monday to you looking so beautiful in such a lovely outfit,” one fan remarked, with three heart emoji.

“Perfection in peach,” added another with several emoji, like the fire and pink heart.

“Wow what a view,” joked a third, with two heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

The setting seems to be one of Hilde’s favorite spots, as just yesterday she posted a picture of herself in what appeared to be the same location. However, instead of a pier, she walked along the dunes while wearing a sultry crochet two-piece, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Her love of beaches may have been part of the reason that Hilde decamped from snowy Scandinavia for Melbourne, Australia. The blonde beauty makes her love of the warm-weathered beaches known regularly with a number of bikini shots.

Fans continue to love her pictures, and her social media fandom, which currently tallies at 1.4 million followers, only keeps growing.