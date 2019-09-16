‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Claps Back After Fan Calls Her A Man In Leather Shorts & Thigh Boots Pic

Chelsea Houska proved that she won’t tolerate the trolls. The Teen Mom 2 star clapped back at a cruel comment that somewhat worked its way up the comments section of her latest Instagram post. Of course, Chelsea had the last laugh, with her response getting upvoted through the roof. The rare and new family snap of Chelsea with husband Cole DeBoer and the three kids they’re raising landed on the star’s Instagram late last night, with a comment racking up over 20 votes appearing to cause a bit of a storm.

“Okay does Chelsea look like a man? Or is it just me?”

Chelsea’s reply racked up over 420 likes.

“@christina_lynng she 100% does.”

In short, don’t mess with Chelsea. The star’s reply itself launched a wave of responses, with fans appearing to back the famous redhead in full force. One fan gave Chelsea the thumbs-up in a comment with hand-clapping emoji.

“@chelseahouska hahahahaha the best response.”

Of course, the post mostly generated praise for seeing the family together alongside Chelsea’s killer style.

“Love your style! Classy with an edge,” one fan wrote with a fire emoji.

The post itself also proved popular overall, racking up over 306,000 likes overnight and bringing over 1,100 fans into the comments section.

Chelsea’s photo showed her posing with Cole, their two kids — Watson and Layne — plus the daughter that Chelsea welcomed back when she was a teenager. Aubree, her siblings, and her parents teamed up for a stunning photo celebrating the Itzy Ritzy partnership that Chelsea and Cole have going on. Fans will likely be aware that the couple has put an immense amount of work into their brand collaboration.

Chelsea was looking beyond stunning in a super-sexy pair of black leather shorts paired with a white top and flannel shirt, with thigh-high boots showing off her killer legs. She was photographed holding her youngest and standing next to Cole, with everyone smiling bar Layne — this munchkin may be too young to crack a smile for the cameras.

The Itzy Ritzy collaboration seems to be going strong for this couple. Chelsea regularly takes to her Instagram stories to showcase the stylish merchandise. As The Inquisitr reported back in July, Chelsea showed off a stroller caddy from the line during an outing that included the kids and her much-loved Starbucks.

Last night’s photo was about the brand, but something about the snap was sending out mega family vibes.

Chelsea shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea should tune into the show or follow the star’s Instagram account.