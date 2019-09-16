Ariel Winter Exposes Massive Cleavage In Tiny Top On Instagram

Ariel Winter is heating up social media, and her fans are likely loving every second of it. On Sunday night, the Modern Family actress took to her Instagram story to share a racy new update for all to see.

In the sexy snapshot, Ariel is seen lying on a bed on top of a fluffy white blanket. The camera looks down on her as she sports a very low-cut white top. The shirt, which boasted long sleeves, flaunted Winter’s massive cleavage as it gave fans a peek right down the front and exposed a ton of skin. Winter paired the top with some black pants and showed off her tiny waist, curvy backside, and lean legs in the process.

The actress wore her long, dark hair down and styled in straight strands, which she laid on as they fanned out around her head. She also sported a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, a brown smokey eye, and long, thick lashes. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark red color on her lips to complete her glam look.

In the caption of the snap she wrote, “If you’re extra and you know it clap your hands.” She added a clapping hands emoji at the end.

Of course, Ariel is used to the attention her body gets and often flaunts her fantastic curves. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Winter was recently spotted showing off her legs in a pair of tiny purple shorts during a shopping trip in Los Angeles.

Although her fans seem to love her sexy style, with the love comes the hate, and the actress recently opened up about how she deals with online trolls.

“I try to not respond. I wanted to respond positively to people for a long time because I do feel that if you are sitting and sending somebody that message, there must be something you’re not getting in your life if you’re gonna send somebody that,” Ariel told Us Weekly.

“I have had those moments where I’ve responded and I have regretted to responding to some of them, not all, but some I have regretted. I’ve been like, ‘This is stupid. It’s unnecessary.’ When somebody is posting that comment they want an argument,” the actress added.

Fans who want to see more of Ariel Winter can check her out on social media or watch the new season of Modern Family on ABC this fall.