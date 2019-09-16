Christie Brinkley Injured & Out Of ‘DWTS’ Before Premiere, Daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook Is Taking Her Place

There’s bad news for Season 28 Dancing with the Stars contestant Christie Brinkley. A serious injury is forcing the model out of the competition before it officially begins. However, she’ll still be participating in a sense, as her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook is stepping in and taking over for her.

Good Morning America revealed the disappointing details Monday morning. Apparently, Christie broke her arm while rehearsing for her Dancing with the Stars debut, and it sounds as if this happened over the weekend. As a result, she needs surgery on both her arm and her wrist. This means that Brinkley will not be able to continue her journey on DWTS.

Rather than go with one less couple this season, Christie’s daughter will take her place. Sailor is a Sports Illustrated model and the 21-year-old seemingly was ready to take over where her mom left off with rehearsals. This will certainly put her at a disadvantage, as the other pairs have been rehearsing together for weeks now. However, it seems that she’s excited for the challenge.

Apparently, Sailor has only had a few hours to learn Christie’s first dance routine. Despite having to hit the ground running with little preparation, she says she’s doing this for her mom, and she’s hoping to make her mom feel proud.

“I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do. I think it will change me,” Sailor explained to GMA.

ABC has tried to keep all the partnerships under wraps until Monday night’s premiere. That means that technically, Dancing with the Stars fans don’t know who Christie had been rehearsing with until this past weekend. However, as The Inquisitr recently noted, it’s been determined that Val Chmerkovskiy appears to be the dancer who was set to compete with Brinkley this fall.

DWTS fans would probably say that Sailor is in pretty good hands with Val as a partner. He is no newbie to being a pro for the show, so he was likely able to switch gears to shift from Christie to Sailor pretty quickly.

Loading...

Viewers will learn all about what happened with Christie Brinkley’s broken arm when Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday night. Can Sailor Brinkley-Cook catch on quickly enough to avoid elimination this first week?

Between Val Chmerkovskiy’s fan base and those viewers who will feel sorry for Christie with this sudden injury, it seems likely they will get enough support to hang around for now. However, Sailor and Val certainly have their work cut out for them, and DWTS viewers will be anxious to see these two together.