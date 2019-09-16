Christina Aguilera’s Skimpy Latex Number Shuts Down London Fashion Week

Christina Aguilera is currently in London, U.K. for London Fashion Week and is bringing the fire to the city.

The “What A Girl Wants” hitmaker rocked a red metallic coat and paired the look with black chunky heels, which The Daily Mail reported. Aguilera wore her hair up with it slicked back, while she owned a glossy red lip. Her eye-catching eye makeup looked fierce on the star while she posed with her hand on her hips. Christina is no stranger to showing off her body but opted for a more covered-up look for the carpet. However, the “Not Myself Tonight” songstress wore a revealing number for her performance.

At the event, she performed her greatest hits for Gareth Pugh for Virgin Voyages. She had every eye on her in a different fiery red outfit which was very low-cut and showed off her cleavage. She paired it with fishnet tights and latex thigh-high boots and showed off her vocals.

Christina’s fans were quick to comment on the look via social media and express what they really thought.

“My homosexuality is in danger,” one user tweeted.

“She looks magnificent,” another shared.

“Her boobs… I’m sweating,” a third mentioned.

“Wow!!!!!! Slaying,” a fourth fan wrote.

“She looks amazing omg,” a fifth Twitter declared with the eye-heart face emoji.

While busy killing the fashion game, she also has a busy schedule on the road, performing in her own Las Vegas residency, “The Xperience,” at the Zappos Theater. The debut show kicked off on May 31 and will start its second leg on September 20. The Inquisitr previously reported on the fans’ reaction to the first couple of shows, which were very positive. The set-list consists of her biggest hits as well as “Express” from the Burlesque movie soundtrack she starred in with “If I Could Turn Back Time” icon Cher.

In November, she will perform on her “The X Tour” across the U.K. and Ireland which is also scheduled to visit Mexico in December.

In August, her debut self-titled album celebrated its 20th anniversary which kickstarted her career. She announced via her Instagram that she will be honoring the record with special versions for her fans.

After having a successful career of over two decades, it seems Aguilera’s popularity isn’t slowing down. On Spotify, she currently has over 13.9 million monthly listeners. Her single, “Say Something,” is currently her most popular at the moment on the app.

To stay up to date with Christina’s busy career, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 6.2 million followers.