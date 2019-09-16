Christie Brinkley Flaunts ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Sculpted Body In Tight Blue Dress

Ageless beauty Christie Brinkley is one of the contestants on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, and the supermodel has been sharing fun behind-the-scenes content on her Instagram page with her 532,000 eager followers. The beauty even has an Instagram story highlight dedicated entirely to Dancing with the Stars content already.

In her latest post, Brinkley rocked a stunning blue stage outfit that hugged all her curves. The long-sleeved, form-fitting minidress had sheer sleeves with a polka-dot print, a bedazzled bodice and high neckline, and fringe near the hem that highlighted Brinkley’s hips as she shimmied for the camera. Brinkley shared a short Boomerang video in which she shimmied to make the fringe fly. She had a huge smile on her face and her arms extended for the quick clip.

She also included a still shot that flaunted her outfit for the camera, as well as her obvious excitement. Brinkley took the video and snap in what appeared to be a backstage room filled with accessories and other looks for getting all the celebrities stage-ready. She commented in the caption that she was excited for the next show, and her fans loved the glimpse behind the scenes. The post received over 5,700 likes within just seven hours by fans who just couldn’t get enough of the blond bombshell.

Her fans loved the snap and told her so in the comments section.

Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey decided to share her appreciation for Brinkley’s physique by just commenting with a series of clapping hand emoji.

Another fan simply said “looking incredible.”

Another follower shared her thoughts on how Brinkley showed her some of the secrets of staying young.

“This post tells me aging, weight gain, saggy skin, aches and pains has got nothing to do with age. It’s got to do with looking after our selves with a positive attitude You look smashing and so cute in that blink blink costume. I’ve always believed health & fitness is the key to looking young & feeling good.”

Brinkley already surprised fans once this season in a video that she took showcasing some of what went on at rehearsals. As The Inquisitr reported, the model has some musical talents and decided to show her followers her piano skills in addition to her dancing skills.

Brinkley has been excitedly promoting the show for a little while on Instagram, teasing new episodes, revealing her partner, and more. Fans will have to ensure they’re following the supermodel on Instagram to guarantee they don’t miss a single one of her sizzling updates.