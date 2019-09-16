Alessandra Ambrosio Plays Beach Volleyball In Minuscule Bikini With Sexy Friends

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio spent nearly two decades strutting her stuff on the catwalk of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. While the brunette beauty no longer dons her angel wings every year, she still knows how to rock a bikini, as her latest Instagram post demonstrated.

In the first snap within the series, Ambrosio rocked a soft pink, white, and mint green ombre bikini that left little to the imagination. While many celebrities are opting for high-cut bottoms that elongate the leg, Ambrosio stuck with a low-rise pair of bikini bottoms that flaunted her toned stomach. The bikini top likewise hugged her curves and highlighted her assets. She kept things casual by wearing a baseball cap on top of her wet brunette locks and added a pair of sunglasses to keep the sun away from her eyes.

Ambrosio had a volleyball pinned against her side and her legs spread as she rocked a pose that looked like it belonged in a fashion campaign, not in a simple shot taken while at the beach.

In the second snap in the series, Ambrosio flaunted the gorgeous crew she had with her at the beach. She was surrounded by stunning women in bikinis who appeared to be having an absolute blast. For the second shot, Ambrosio pulled a pair of short shorts over her bikini bottoms as she stood in front of the beach volleyball net. Ambrosio’s day of fun in the sun took place on Will Rogers State Beach, as the geotag indicated.

She decided to flaunt her booty in the final shot of the series and got on her knees once more, posing with her back to the camera for that particular snap. The bikini bottoms she wore were a Brazilian cheeky style that flaunted her curves and had her followers drooling. She pulled her baseball cap low over her face for the shot and her followers loved her sassy vibe. The post received over 113,000 likes within just eight hours.

Her followers filled the comments section with compliments.

“Who ever could concentrate to catch the volleyball…?” one fan questioned.

“Okay booty. Put that away now,” another fan said, unable to handle Ambrosio’s stunning curves.

“Wow what a pic,” another follower said.

“Too many sexy babes at once,” one fan commented in response to the second snap featuring Ambrosio and all her friends.

The Brazilian beauty spent plenty of time in swimwear this summer, as she was traveling to shoot campaigns for her very own swimwear line, Gal Floripa. She also seems to spend plenty of time staying active and sculpting her physique. As The Inquisitrreported, the stunner recently shared a snap in which she flaunted her chiselled abs in a sports bra and thrilled her followers.