Blonde Bombshell Hannah Palmer Flaunts Booty In Orange Thong Swimsuit On The Beach

Blonde bombshell Hannah Palmer stunned her 876,00 Instagram followers with another sizzling shot that showcased her insane curves. Just two days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Palmer took a snap of herself immersed in a pool with just a teasing hint of her booty visible. The shot had her followers drooling as she posed in a minuscule red bikini so tiny it barely covered anything at all.

While Palmer often highlights her cleavage in the selfies she shares, in her latest Instagram update she opted to highlight her booty once more. Palmer posed in an orange one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination and revealed more skin than many bikinis do.

In the picture within the post, Palmer posed with her back towards the camera and her body angled slightly to the side so her curves could be on full display. The orange swimsuit had a thong cut that highlighted her booty, which was perched on a mound of sand, and the suit also had a low-cut back that exposed plenty of skin. Palmer posed on her knees and braced her hands on her thighs as she arched her back for the camera. A hint of side boob was visible in the scandalous suit, and Palmer appeared to be on a nearly empty beach. Her blonde hair flowed down her back, her makeup was natural, and the waves lapped at the shore of the beach she was on.

Palmer decided to truly tantalize her fans by also including a brief video in the post. In the video, she rocked the exact same pose as for the still picture. The only difference was, she arched her back and fluffed her blonde hair slightly for the camera, tossing a seductive look over her shoulder as she got back into position. Her dangerous curves were nearly bursting out of the one-piece and her fans were drooling. The post received over 57,000 likes within just nine hours.

“Just perfect,” one follower commented on the post.

“Can i be the sand??” one fan cheekily asked.

Loading...

“What a beautiful day on the beach!!! And a beautiful lady, too!” another fan said.

“Wow amazing video and perfect body,” another fan commented.

Fans who just can’t get enough of Palmer will want to check out the variety of Instagram Story highlights she has on her page. The babe has one dedicated entirely to sizzling shots and videos of her wearing skimpy attire accessorized with a piece from Knock Out Watches.