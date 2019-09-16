Michael Jackson’s Estate Slams ‘Leaving Neverland’ Emmy Win, Calls It A ‘Farce’

The estate of late singer Michael Jackson has called the Creative Arts Emmy win of the documentary Leaving Neverland a “farce” after the film won a golden statuette in the category of Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. The film was honored with four nominations at the 71st annual awards show, which is held to recognize technical and other similar achievements in television programming, including guest-acting roles.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the late singer’s estate said in a statement regarding Leaving Neverland‘s Emmy win, “For a film that is a complete fiction to be honored in a nonfiction Emmy category is a complete farce. Not one shred of proof supports this completely one-sided, a so-called documentary which was made in secrecy and for which not one person outside of the two subjects and their families were interviewed.”

The estate of the late singer as well as his family has claimed that the allegations brought forth in the documentary against Jackson were untrue. Leaving Neverland documented the allegations of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claimed that Jackson began inappropriate sexual relationships with them at the ages of seven and 10, respectively. They both also claimed in the documentary that their families were groomed to allow this abuse to occur.

The award was accepted by Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed, who thanked Safechuck and Robson during his acceptance speech on Saturday, September 14. Reed said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the film’s Emmy win helps to “validate” the controversial piece of filmmaking. He also noted that the allegations against Jackson confront people with a “crime” they didn’t want to know about and “wish” did not exist.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The director maintains hope that, rather than Leaving Neverland being seen as a film which reportedly tarnished the reputation of one of the most beloved entertainers of a generation, the stories of Robson and Safechuck will help reported victims of abuse feel validated and courageous enough to open up about their own experiences.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Michael Jackson’s ex-wife, Lisa-Marie Presley, claimed that if the allegations of sexual abuse against children by her former husband were true he would have been “hanged.”

Jackson’s family has maintained that the late singer is innocent of any of the charges lobbied against him in the documentary.

Jackson was previously accused in 1993 of sexually abusing a minor named Jordan Chandler. The singer denied the allegations and later reached a financial settlement for $23 million with the boy’s family. In the documentary titled Living With Michael Jackson, a young boy named Gavin Arvizo was seen holding hands with Jackson. The singer revealed to interviewer Martin Bashir that he and the young boy shared a bed. Shortly after the film aired, charges were brought against the pop superstar after an investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services. He was later charged with, among other crimes, child molestation. After going to trial, Jackson was eventually found not guilty of the aforementioned charges.

Biography reported that Jackson died in June of 2009 after suffering cardiac arrest in his Los Angeles home. It was later revealed in a coroner’s report regarding the singer’s death that he died from an overdose on a prescription drug cocktail including the sedatives midazolam, diazepam, and lidocaine.