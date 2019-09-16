Brad Pitt Blasts Donald Trump, Says He Is A ‘Threat’ To The United States

Brad Pitt is taking aim at Donald Trump in a new interview, saying that the president is a “threat” to the United States.

As The Blast reported, the shot from Pitt came as he was doing the press rounds to promote his new movie, Ad Astra. Pitt was speaking with French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche when the interviewer asked if Pitt preferred living in Hollywood or at Miraval Castle, his expansive French estate that he co-owns with Angelina Jolie.

Pitt said that Hollywood remained his base camp, but said he’s always ready to spend time in France. When the interviewer asked Pitt if he was afraid of what Trump’s threat to tax French wines — Pitt owns a winery in France that produces rosé — Pitt said that Trump is actually a much bigger threat than that alone.

“I think we will always drink rosé in the United States. If there is a threat to the winemakers, it is a real concern,” Pitt told the French magazine. “Unfortunately, it’s almost anecdotal. Trump represents a much bigger threat on such more serious issues.”

Brad Pitt has not been shy about taking shots at Donald Trump in the past. Back in September 2016, just two months before Trump’s shocking win in the presidential election, Pitt said he struggled to understand how people could back the real estate mogul.

Pitt said that hailing from Oklahoma and southern Missouri, he was raised in a place that “leans more toward a Trump voice,” but couldn’t understand how people there would support a party whose policies hurt them the most.

“It seems that the people who suffer the most end up betting for the party that would hurt them. And so I try to understand where they’re coming from,” Pitt said in an interview with The New York Times Style Magazine.

Pitt added that most Americans are so busy and focused on their own lives, their families and jobs, that it is difficult for them to follow the news and politics closely. He said that Trump was able to forge a strong connection with this group of people by focusing on how he’s “fed up with all of this,” meaning the factors that are making their lives difficult.

While Brad Pitt said he could understand the appeal of Donald Trump, he remained perplexed by the real estate mogul’s promise to supporters to “take our country back.”

” Would someone please explain that to me? Where’d it go?” Pitt said.

As The Inquisitr noted, Brad Pitt has also taken aim at Donald Trump on other world issues, including climate change.