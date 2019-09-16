Britney Spears’ Bizarre ‘Best Day Ever’ Instagram Post Has Fans Seriously Confused

The comments section of Britney's latest post was filled with confused messages from fans.

Britney Spears is well known for her unfiltered and often seemingly pretty random Instagram posts, but her latest upload to the social media has fans feeling very confused. Taking to the site on September 15, the pop superstar told her millions of followers that she was having the very best day as she shared a video clip from her time in the sunshine.

The somewhat confusing video appeared to show Britney – who was presumably filming the scene – alongside her boyfriend Sam Asghari who appeared briefly as the camera panned.

The twosome looked to be enjoying a sunny day at the park together as a band played live music and children could be seen playing a giant game of chess in the distance.

In the same upload, Spears shared a picture of the food she ate that day, a healthy meal that included avocado slices what looked to be pieces of chicken.

But it’s safe to say that fans were left pretty confused by the singer’s latest upload to the social media site, as many of her 22.7 million followers flocked to the comments section to ask exactly what it was they were watching.

“What are we watching?” one person asked the star, while another questioned after seeing Britney’s new video and photo, “What is that?”

A third then asked, “What am I looking at?” as another even jokingly called the singer the “Queen of nonsense.”

However, other fans were quick to come to Britney’s defence after seeing her latest bizarre upload.

One person noted, “I know sometimes her posts make no sense, but I think some of us a getting used to see ‘perfect’ on insta. And most of it, is just fake! This girl is so real! Bless her! She posts what she wants and makes her happy! Bless her! Love it!”

The video came shortly after Spears took to Instagram to share a birthday wish for her two sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, by posting a photo of herself in a two-piece while enjoying a day at the beach with her boys when they were younger.

As The Inquisitr reported, the “Stronger” singer uploaded a throwback bikini snap with fans to celebrate now 14-year-old Sean Preston and 13-year-old Jayden James’ birthdays.

“Oh how they’ve grown… Mamma loves you guys very very much!!!!” Spears captioned the picture. “May you get all your bday wishes and more…”

Earlier this year, the star came under fire over another photo uploaded to the social media site.

As reported by InStyle, Britney was hit with a whole lot of backlash after she shared a photo of a pair of $6,000 snakeskin Christian Louboutin heels while telling fans in the comments section that she’d never even worn them.