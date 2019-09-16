Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Spills Out Of Micro Bikini So Small It Should Be Illegal

Abby Dowse has been making the most of the summer weather soaking up the sun and living in bikinis. On Monday, she gave her fans plenty to get excited when she shared an Instagram post that showed her wearing a bikini that barely covered her.

In the photo, Abby was outside near a pool. She stood next to a lounge chair and faced the camera as she bent over holding on to the arm of the chair. The photo seemed to capture the smiling beauty in motion as she was about to sit down and enjoy some time in the sun. With blue skies above and palm trees in the background, it seemed to be a perfect day to spend time outside.

More incredible than the weather was what Abby was wearing. Her gold metallic micro-bikini with clear straps left little to the imagination. Her voluptuous chest spilled out of the bikini top as she bent over, and the bikini bottoms left little to the imagination. The clear straps on the number allowed plenty of Abby’s bronze skin exposed. The pose showed off Abby’s trim waistline and flat abs. Also on display was Abby’s incredibly toned legs. The snap gave her fans plenty to rave about.

One word that popped up frequently in the comment section of the post was “gorgeous.”

“Can I have your figure please!!!!” one follower wrote.

“Best bod on the gram..” said another admirer.

In the post’s caption, Abby told her followers that she was giving them a photo in which she was smiling — not something she does very often. The smile was also something that got her fans talking.

“Always my favorite pics when you’re happy and smiling,” one fan wrote.

“Love the smile,” said another fan.

One admirer wrote that he would like to know what was making Abby smile. She did not immediately reply, so it remained a mystery.

As fans of the model know, Abby is no stranger to tiny bikinis. She seems to be a fan of two-piece numbers that highlight her incredible figure. She also likes to tease her fans with snaps in which she models sexy lingerie.

Whatever she is wearing, Abby’s followers can always count on her to rock the look. Even when she covers up a little bit, she still manages to look amazing.

Fans wanting to keep up with what Abby will post next can follow her Instagram account.