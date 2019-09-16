‘Dancing With The Stars’ Celebs Reveal Their Winning Strategies

After much speculation about the premiere of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, the show’s debut episode of the season will drop tonight. Along with it will come a host of new winning strategies for the current competitors, which have the potential to either go very well or horribly wrong depending on the celebs’ commitment to the series and their overall dedication to rehearsing what will be their first memorable steps on the ballroom floor.

The show’s official Twitter released a short video where each celebrity revealed just what dance style they plan on bringing to the show as they head into this much-anticipated first episode.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Karamo Brown claims he will be “electric” on the dance floor while supermodel Christie Brinkley said she will bring “Elaine” to the ballroom, a quip about the moves she has that are similar to those of iconic Seinfeld character Elaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Football star Ray Louis said his moves will be “funky” while singer Ally Brooke said she will be quite “flirty.”

Television star Kel Mitchell had the most adjectives to describe himself, including “intense and electrifying,” while The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown described that her moves will make her “free” in a nod towards the drama she experienced as the most recent star of the reality dating competition series.

Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek said he will bring “passion” to the dance floor while Supremes singer Mary Wilson noted that she “just loves to move.” Lamar Odom claimed he will demonstrate “lots of shoulder movements” and country superstar Lauren Alania joked the experience will be “embarrassing.”

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claims he will be “weak” on the dance floor and The Office star Kate Flannery called her style of movement very “6th grade.”

Dancing With The Stars is returning to television after a year’s hiatus where the show has reportedly been retooled to make it more interesting for fans, who reportedly turned away in droves after radio personality Bobby Bones won the show’s iconic mirrorball trophy alongside professional partner Sharna Burgess in Season 27. Viewers were disenchanted with the series voting system, which allowed for fan favorites such as Bones to get pushed ahead in the competition in front of more competent celebrity dancers.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Bones claimed Dancing With the Stars producers can now reach out to celebrities who would have never agreed to compete in the series since his win. Bones will return to help show hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews usher in the 28th season of the series.

Dancing With the Stars airs its premiere episode tonight in a live two-hour debut on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EST.