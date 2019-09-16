Sofia Vergara, 47, Is A Babe In One-Shoulder Red Dress As She Celebrates Her Son’s 27th Birthday

Sofia Vergara looks so stunning and youthful that one could hardly believe she has a grown-up son. In fact, the fabulous actress and her dashing son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara — who has followed in his mother’s footsteps to pursue an acting career — look like they might be the same age whenever they appear together on the red carpet or in family photos.

As fans will remember, the mother and son even appeared together in the 2015 comedy Hot Pursuit.

The pair recently posed side-by-side for a family snap shared with fans earlier today, leaving Instagram speechless in the process. Photographed together with friends and family, Sofia looked ravishing as she took her son out to celebrate his birthday on Sunday night. While Manolo turns 27-years-old today, the clan kicked off the celebration early with a swanky dinner party at an upscale restaurant. And, judging by Sofia’s latest Instagram post, more than one celebrity was in attendance.

Bright and early on Monday morning, the Modern Family star took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from last night’s celebration. Captured in the elegant garden outside the restaurant, the group shots gave fans a taste of the rambunctious atmosphere that marked the evening, while also showcasing Sofia’s gorgeous outfit.

For the special occasion, the 47-year-old stunner slipped into an ultra-chic red dress, a one-shoulder number that beautifully flattered her famous hourglass curves. Made up of a curve-hugging red bodice that emphasized her generous bust, the dress was cinched at the waist with a gorgeous corset-style wide belt in a contrasting black color. The stylish garment sparkled in silvery accents, accentuating Sofia’s taut waistline. From there, the dress draped down her voluptuous hips into a loose, flowing white skirt — one sporting a contrast red hem that matched the one-sleeved bodice.

The stunning actress paired her spectacular outfit with elegant black heels and accessorized with a shiny black purse. She added glitz to her attire with large hoop earrings and a collection of silver bracelets that mirrored the silvery glimmer of her belt.

Needless to say, Sofia looked nothing short of breathtaking in the stunning red dress. The Colombian-born beauty cut an elegant, youthful figure in the chic outfit. The same youthful vibe was mirrored in her choice of hairstyle. In lieu of a complicated updo, she chose to wear her long tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks cascade down her back and over her shoulder in a relaxed style.

Joining her for the eye-catching family photo was her son, Manolo, who looked dapper in a sleek, dark, checkered suit. He teamed up the trendy two-piece with a simple white T-shirt and matching sneakers.

Sofia’s handsome husband, 42-year-old actor Joe Manganiello, was right by her side. The Magic Mike star wore a stylish navy-blue shirt, one adorned with white buttons and a pair of dark gray trousers.

Sofia’s niece, Claudia Vergara, was also in the shot, along with other members of the extended family. A couple of hanging lanterns visible in the background added to the festive atmosphere of the picture.

However, fans were surprised to spot celebrity DJ Dillon Francis amid the merry group. The famed musician was among the guests at Manolo’s intimate, family birthday party and fans were more than excited — and a little puzzled — to see him there.

“IS THAT DILLON FRANCIS,” one of Sofia’s followers wrote under her post.

“Dillon… Francis…? lol that was unexpected,” commented another.

“So Sofia Vergara hangs out with Dillion Francis,” penned a third Instagram user.

Dillon was photographed cozying up to Claudia in the group photo, casually holding his hand on her waist. The detail prompted fans to speculate that the two might be dating.

“Looks like @dillonfrancis has a gf?” one follower commented on the photo.

“I knew @dillonfrancis was eyeing her. Good stuff my dude,” wrote another.

Followers took to the comments section to wish Manolo a happy birthday. Compliments were also offered for Sofia’s look, as fans left gushing comments praising the actress for her beauty.

“Wow,” read one message, followed by two heart-eye emoji.

“Only sofia,” was another reply, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“You look perfect,” remarked a third fan.

The latest Instagram post comes after Sofia was spotted in Los Angeles ahead of the weekend and caused quite the sensation with her sensational choice of outfit, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.