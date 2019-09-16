Adrienne Bailon Flaunts Serious Curves In A Tiny Yellow Bikini

Adrienne's flawless bikini body was on full-display during a pool day with Kourtney Kardashian.

Adrienne Bailon is showing off her serious curves in a tiny yellow bikini. In a stunning set of new photos shared to social media over the weekend, the singer and The Real co-host showed off her flawless bikini body as she posed in her two piece while celebrating friend Kourtney Kardashian’s new venture, Poosh.

The September 15 upload was actually a slideshow of photos showing the gorgeous star – who’s also known by her married name of Adrienne Houghton – striking several different poses in her summery swimwear. She could be seen holding on to a white water bottle with the Poosh logo on it as she smiled from ear to ear while looking off to the side, before then showing some more sultry poses.

Looking years younger than her actual age of 35-years-old, Bailon flashed her fit and toned middle in her colorful swimwear look that was made up of a plunging balconette-style top and a pair of high-waisted bottoms with a lace up design across the front.

Adrienne had her long brunette hair flowing down as she enjoyed the end of summer in her yellow bikini while she accessorized the swimwear look with a pair of large hoop earrings in both ears.

The slideshow of photos has been viewed a whopping more than 211,000 times in the first six hours since the former Cheetah Girls singer uploaded it to her account.

Prior to posting the bikini photos for her 4.5 million followers, Adrienne shared a snap of herself enjoying the sunshine with Kourtney Kardashian by the pool.

The upload showed Bailon posing alongside the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in a yellow lace-up swimsuit while Kourtney appeared to be sporting the same yellow bikini she rocked in her later post.

As they sat on the side of a swimming pool, which was filled with different color roses, they were joined by Yris Palmer, Nicole Williams, and Amanda Lee.

Notably, Adrienne and Kourtney’s relationship goes way back. Though she’s happily married to Christian singer Israel Houghton now, she previously dated Kourtney’s brother Rob Kardashian for two years between 2007 and 2009, during which time she regularly featured on the family’s E! reality show.

But her latest bikini tease isn’t the first time the stunning TV personality and singer has showed some skin recently.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, Bailon was previously flaunting her flawless bikini body during a trip to the spa as she went completely makeup-free to show off her natural beauty.

Earlier this year, Adrienne admitted that she’d be spending her summer trying for a baby with husband Israel.

“We have decided that this summer, we will begin again and not stop until [getting pregnant] – I’m not going to be on any planned schedule,” she said in a candid interview with Hollywood Life in April.

The star then added of her plans to get pregnant, “If it happens, it happens. I’ve got a great job that supports me and supports my journey as a mom. I think when you go through something like that you recognize that having a baby and getting pregnant truly is a miracle and I’m ready to experience that miracle! However, whenever.”