‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of September 16: Billy Fights His Demons

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 16 through 20 brings an intense battle for Billy over his split personality. Plus, Victor’s death rocks Genoa City as residents struggle to move forward in life without him. Finally, Jill and Devon team up to fight for Katherine’s fortune.

Victor (Eric Braeden) stuns his family, according to SheKnows Soaps. After Adam (Mark Grossman) switched his pills, Victor got weaker. However, nobody ever believed when he collapsed that he would die. However, that’s precisely what Victor did, and now the Newmans, as well as Genoa City, will deal with the possibility of life without The Mustache.

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) left town, and his trip takes an unexpected turn when Sharon (Sharon Case). They end up at the same resort on their journeys, but it wasn’t planned. However, the two exes realize that they missed each other, and they enjoyed reconnecting away from Genoa City.

On Tuesday, Billy (Jason Thompson) gets his own stand-alone episode. Some of the scenes actually happen within Billy’s mind as he battles himself over his split-personality. Ultimately, Billy finally remembers some of what gum-chewing Billy did, including attempting to run over Adam, The Inquisitr previously reported.

Later, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) accuses Adam. The accusations likely have something to do with Victor’s death, but it is also possible it could be about the bombshell Adam dropped about Fenmore (Zack Tinker).

Finally, after helping Billy with his internal struggle, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is taken off guard when she learns the terrible news about Victor. Vicky begs her mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to tell her it isn’t true. Ultimately, Nikki wants Paul’s (Doug Davidson) help in the wake of her husband’s demise.

After Victor’s death, Nick (Joshua Morrow) surprises Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). However, they share Summer (Hunter King), and she’s struggling after losing her grandpa. Ultimately, before the week is over, Phyllis puts out a warning.

Jill (Jesson Walton) returns, and she works with Devon (Bryton James) to protect Katherine’s legacy. Devon lets Jill know that despite the tragedy he’s experienced this past year, he is finally in a good place. He expects that his life will continue positively, especially since he is dating Elena (Brytni Sarpy). In the end, a special delivery arrives for Devon.

Finally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) puts boundaries in place for Adam. Adam and Connor (Judah Mackey) enjoy a renewed father/son relationship, and Chelsea must figure out how that will work for her son.