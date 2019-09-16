‘One Piece’ Chapter 955 Hints At 4,200 Members Of Straw Hat Pirates Alliance Facing 30,000 Beast Pirates

Does the Straw Hat Pirate alliance stand a chance against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates?

One Piece’s Wano Arc will soon reach its climax as the Straw Hat Pirates alliance led by Monkey D. Luffy and the Nine Red Scabbards are finally starting the raid at Onigashima. Lots of things have happened since Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates arrived in the Land of Wano. Seven of the Nine Red Scabbards have already reunited, and they have gathered some allies who will help them free the Land of Wano from the hands of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, Emperor Kaido, and the Beast Pirates.

According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the latest chapter of One Piece featured two of the strongest members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance — Luffy and Roronoa Zoro — showing a tremendous improvement with their power.

After days of training under Hyogoro of the Flowers, Luffy has finally mastered his Armament Haki and can now unleash an invisible armor for offense and defense. Meanwhile, Zoro is currently possessing one of the best swords in the Land of Wano: Enma, a katana which was formerly owned by Lord Kozuki Oden.

Enma forces the user to unleash his Haki against their will and cut more than necessary. However, it seems like Zoro has no problem handling a sword as dangerous as Enma. The improvements Luffy and Zoro made in the past days will give the Straw Hat Pirates alliance a better chance of taking down Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. Unfortunately, there is still a big problem that the Straw Hat Pirates alliance is currently facing.

The Straw Hat Pirates alliance may have grown in numbers since they started making preparations for the upcoming war, but the 4,200 men they gathered is not even half of Emperor Kaido’s military forces.

According to the information gathered by Straw Hat Pirates navigator Nico Robin in the latest chapter of One Piece, the Beast Pirates have approximately 20,000 men, while 10,000 of his subordinates will be joining Shogun Orochi in the procession. To make things more complicated, Shogun Orochi has received information where the rebels will assemble.

However, there are still plenty of things that could happen hours before, or during the war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates. Though they are currently outnumbered, more people are still expected to show up to help the Straw Hat Pirates alliance in the war.

These include Nekomamushi and the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates led by Marco the Phoenix; Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid and his remaining subordinates; and the Straw Hat Pirates Grand Fleet. There is a strong possibility that the prisoners at Rasetsu Town, who mostly consist of strong samurais, will be able to find their way out and join their comrades in taking down Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.