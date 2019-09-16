‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric & Nicole Hit The Sheets, Jen Blames Eve

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 16 reveal that there will be a lot for fans to enjoy to kick off the week in Salem.

Celebrating The Soaps reports that viewers will watch Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) take their reunion to the next level when they hit the sheets together for some steamy scenes.

As many fans already know, Eric and Nicole are the love of each other’s lives, and they have been apart for over a year. The couple had planned to live happily ever after with Nicole’s daughter, Holly, but Nicole was involved in a fire and presumed dead.

Later, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) came to town disguised as Nicole and left Eric heartbroken when she pushed him away. After Kristen’s true identity was discovered, Eric found out that Nicole was still alive and well and immediately went off to find her, which he did in record time.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Eric then brought Holly and Nicole back to Salem, where they are finally back together and ready to move forward in their relationship. On Monday they’ll do just that by hitting the sheets for their romantic reunion, which is sure to leave fans of the couple drooling.

Elsewhere in Salem, viewers will see Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser) sneak into the hospital room of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Last week, Vivian shot Kate and buried her in the cemetery seemingly hoping that she was dead from her wound. However, that wasn’t the case and Kate ended up digging her way out of the grave.

Kate ended up at the hospital where she had surgery and is now fighting for her life, but Vivian will stop her in her tracks if she has anything to say about it.

Someone is always eavesdropping in Salem. ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/rgcrLnMlzu — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) were devastated last week when the lab that Dr. Rolf had been working on the memory loss serum in was destroyed.

The pair now think that Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) may have been behind the shocking crime, and on Monday, Jen will confront her longtime enemy about the situation. However, it appears that Eve didn’t have anything to do with the lab being destroyed. Instead, spoilers claim that Dr. Henry Shah could be the responsible party after seeing how much the work in the lab had meant to Jennifer.

Fans can see all of the drama go down by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.