Diddy And Lori Harvey Reportedly Shut Down Rumors That The Model Is Pregnant With His Child

Diddy and Lori Harvey may reportedly be an item, but the Bad Boy CEO has confirmed that they won’t be welcoming a new addition to his family anytime soon.

The Inquisitr has previously reported that Diddy and Lori Harvey have been a rumored couple since they were first spotted together earlier this year. Since their first initial interaction, the two have been spotted wearing matching outfits and cozying up to each other alongside Lori’s stepfather, Steve Harvey, and her mother, Marjorie.

To add even more speculation of the couple’s romance, the model has already been rumored to be carrying her wealthy beau’s baby. TMZ reports that rumors began to swirl that the two were having a baby after they returned from a trip to Cabo earlier this month. Diddy was seen playing with Harvey’s tummy while the model was wearing an oversized button-down shirt outside. The two are seen laughing outside in the few photos the outlets have shown.

According to a source for TMZ, the fact that Diddy was touching Harvey’s stomach had nothing to do with them welcoming a child of their own. The rapper was reportedly admiring Harvey’s abs when the photo was taken. Harvey has also taken multiple bikini photos over the past few days, which she has shared on her Instagram page. In one photo, the model was reportedly on a trip with Diddy in Mexico and was looking absolutely stunning in a Chanel one-piece bathing suit. The photo received a plethora of likes and comments from the model’s 1.2 million followers, who thought she looked anything but pregnant.

“The only thing I want for Christmas,” one follower wrote under the post.

“Bad Bad Bad” another follower chimed in.

“A whole meal,” another fan wrote.

While Harvey and Diddy have been romantically linked for months, the two are far from strangers. Harvey has reportedly been close to many of Diddy’s family members for years. The model reportedly dated Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, prior to dating the Making the Band creator. Harvey was also reportedly close to Kim Porter, who was the mother of Diddy’s three children – Christian, 21, and twins D’lila and Jessie, 12.

The two also share the fact that before reportedly getting together, they were in high-profile relationships. Diddy dated singer Cassie for almost a decade before the pair broke up in 2018. Harvey was rumored to be dating singer Trey Songz earlier this year as well.

Diddy and Harvey have yet to publicly confirm they’re together.