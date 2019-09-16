Cuban Bombshell Rachell Vallori Sizzles In Skintight Camo Yoga Pants

Cuban bombshell Rachell Vallori may have been the one hiking, but she sure managed to set pulses racing among her followers. The brunette beauty posted two pictures of herself wearing skintight camo yoga pants and Instagram understandably loved it.

Rachell tagged the popular athleisure company Alo Yoga, suggesting that the stunner may have a collaboration with the brand. It would be a smart move on the company’s part, as the model not only has a following of over 320,000 fans, but also a documented dedication to fitness.

A Los Angeles hike was just the latest of a number of exercise-centric shots, and her hard work has clearly paid off. In the double post update, Rachell wears a pair of camo yoga pants so tight, they look almost painted on. The pants are high waisted, emphasizing her tiny waist and hourglass figure.

Rachell completed the look with a beige colored sports bra. The interesting design featured a classic looking scoop neck design with two straps that extended vertically down the bust to a second band around the rib-cage.

Rachell’s hair is up in a sensible ponytail, and she wore a pair of chic Ray-Ban sunglasses.

In the first picture, the brunette bombshell is posed towards the camera, mussing her ponytail as she stares out towards a view. The second shot is from behind, and showcases the Cuban beauty’s perky posterior.

Within hours, the update earned over 2,100 likes and around 50 comments.

“Nice view,” joked a user, adding the camera, ok-sign, sunglass-face, and 100 percent emoji.

“Epic!” agreed a second, with several fire emoji.

“Love how the brand makes you look even more perfect!” concluded a third.

Rachell certainly loves her yoga pants, and often wears them in pictures posted to Instagram. For example, she recently uploaded a post where she flaunted her figure in several pairs in a video for the Miana Collection, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

But despite her love of athleisure, Rachell is not afraid to dabble into the lingerie game as well. In addition to a contract with Ilusion lingerie, Rachell has also worked with intimates behemoth Victoria’s Secret.

In a recent picture, the model thanked the brand for working with her. In the picture, Rachell stuns while wearing a light pink corset with black contrast piping that flaunted her incredible cleavage. She paired the look with high-waisted shorts and bombshell waves.

The shot earned 3,500 likes and over 80 glowing comments.

“Wow,” wrote a dumbstruck fan, adding the heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous,” echoed a second.