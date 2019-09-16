‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Big Returns, Steamy Scenes, & Drama

Days of Our Lives weekly preview reveals some major spoilers of the drama that is to come in Salem in the upcoming episodes. Soap Dirt reports that fans will be for a wild ride and they won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

The brand new preview for the week of September 16-20 reveals that there will be “blood, sweat, and tears” in Salem as so much will be going on it could make viewers’ heads spin.

Firstly, Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) older sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley), is back in town and it will cause some major controversy. As many fans will remember, Jordan went completely off the deep end the last time she was Salem. She tried to kill her brother as well as her brother’s girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

This time around, Ciara will confront Jordan, who will apologize for her previous behavior and claim to “deeply regret” her actions after having spent time at the mental facility.

It looks like the family reunion will be a bit rocky between Ben and Jordan, but many fans will be happy to see Hartley back on the map as she always adds some flair to whatever scenes she’s in.

Meanwhile, many of Salem’s couples are also seen getting steamy and hitting the sheets in the new clip. Ben and Ciara look to be rolling around in bed per usual, while Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and the love of her life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will also share some intimate scenes together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pair only just reunited after being apart for over a year. Eric had believed that Nicole was dead, and as soon as he learned otherwise he immediately set out to find her and bring her home to him, and now he’ll likely never let her go again.

The couple’s romantic reunion should make shippers of the pair ecstatic, as it seems there are much more love scenes for the couple to come.

In the latest #DAYS, Jennifer and Jack are crushed by an unexpected setback.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/ClALpX2jMF — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 14, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will find herself in some serious trouble when she gets kidnapped and held hostage in a remote location. Jack will eventually learn of Jen’s kidnapping, and it will likely be he who ends up saving her from her kidnapper, who is rumored to be someone Jennifer was once very close with.

Of course, Days of Our Lives fans can see all of the action play out by tuning into the soap opera weekday afternoons on NBC.